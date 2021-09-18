Man Shot To Death Near South Gate

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A 45-year-old man was shot and killed near South Gate and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide detectives are continuing their investigation of the shooting Saturday.

Deputies responded at 1:59 a.m. to the 1700 block of East 81st and Beach streets where they found the victim, who was transported to a local hospital where he died of his injuries, said Deputy Grace Medrano of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.