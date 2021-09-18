CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Gate, CA

Man Shot To Death Near South Gate

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xDXUp_0c0HUtyc00

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A 45-year-old man was shot and killed near South Gate and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide detectives are continuing their investigation of the shooting Saturday.

Deputies responded at 1:59 a.m. to the 1700 block of East 81st and Beach streets where they found the victim, who was transported to a local hospital where he died of his injuries, said Deputy Grace Medrano of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS LA

4 People Shot At Willowbrook Metro Station, 3 Of Those Critically Injured

WILLOW BROOK (CBSLA) –  Four people were injured, three critically, in a shooting tonight at the Willowbrook/Rosa Parks Metro station. The fourth victim was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. A witness to the shooting said the incident started with an argument. “At first it was an argument right where the two trains…the two cars connect together,” said Andrew Maynard, “and I was part-way through the second one. And then I just saw a young Hispanic man pull out a gun and start shooting. He shot three times and then more arguing and pushing...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Suspect Brandishing Gun During Standoff Shot, Killed By Deputies Near Lancaster

LANCASTER (CBSLA) – A man who was brandishing a gun during a bizarre standoff was shot and killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies Thursday afternoon in the community of Rosamond, north of Lancaster. Sept. 23, 2021. (CBSLA) According to the sheriff’s department, the incident began at 4:10 p.m. when deputies were called to Deputy Pierre W. Bain Park in the 45000 block of 5th Street East on a report of a man in the park who was pointing a gun at passing cars and people. When a sheriff’s department helicopter flew over the scene, the suspect jumped into a white car and drove away. The helicopter followed him from above, and an LASD armored vehicle also responded. The suspect drove west onto Avenue B and then into a dirt parking lot at West Avenue B and Sierra Highway, the sheriff’s department said, at which time he allegedly pointed a gun at both the helicopter and the armored vehicle, prompting deputies to open fire on him. The suspect was rushed to a hospital, where he died from his gunshot wounds. His name was not immediately released. A handgun was recovered at the scene.
LANCASTER, CA
CBS LA

Armed Man Shot, Wounded By Deputies During Lancaster Standoff

LANCASTER (CBSLA) – A man allegedly armed with a rifle was shot and critically wounded by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies in Lancaster Wednesday night following a 90-minute standoff. The shooting occurred at 11:10 p.m. in the 500 block of West Avenue J-12. The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department reports that deputies responded to a report of a “known criminal threats” suspect and found him sitting in a car, holding a rifle, outside a “victim’s location.” A standoff ensued for about 90 minutes, with the suspect refusing to exit the car. At 11:10 p.m., the suspect pointed the rifle at deputies, who opened fire on him, the sheriff’s department reports. It’s unclear if the suspect fired on the deputies. The suspect was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He was not identified. The rifle was recovered at the scene, LASD reports. No deputies were hurt. The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Detectives are canvassing the are for surveillance video. The exact circumstances which prompted deputies to respond were not confirmed.
LANCASTER, CA
CBS LA

Motorcycle Collides With Sheriff’s Patrol Car On Interstate 105

LYNWOOD (CBSLA) – A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department patrol car and a motorcycle were involved in a fiery freeway collision in Lynwood Wednesday evening. The deputy was traveling on the westbound Glenn Anderson (105) Freeway just before 10:30 p.m. when a motorcyclist split lanes and clipped the back of the deputy’s patrol car, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The motorcycle then slid approximately 75 feet and caught on fire before deputies helped extinguish it, Koerner said. The deputy and the motorcyclist were not seriously injured and neither required hospitalization. The California Highway Patrol is investigating the accident, Koerner said.
LYNWOOD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
South Gate, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
South Gate, CA
CBS LA

Driver Killed, 5 Injured In El Monte Shooting, Crash

EL MONTE (CBSLA) — A driver is believed to have shot himself to death just prior to causing a two-vehicle crash which injured five others in El Monte Monday evening. Sept. 20, 2021. (CBSLA) The shooting and crash was reported at 7:35 p.m. in the 2600 block of Mountain View Road, between Valley Boulevard and Peck Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. El Monte police arrived on scene to find one of the drivers bleeding from the head with a gunshot wound, the sheriff’s department said. He died at the scene. A handgun was also found in his car. The gunshot wound was believed to be self-inflicted. The man’s name was not immediately released. The victim’s car collided with a second car that was carrying a family of four, including a pregnant mother and two children. The family were all rushed to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Investigators also learned that a female passenger in the victim’s car had jumped out before it had crashed, the sheriff’s department reported. She was also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Mountain View Road and Elliott Avenue were closed during the investigation.
EL MONTE, CA
CBS LA

Christian Nava Arrested In June 27 Murder Of 17-Year-Old Johnny Avalos

ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — An Anaheim man has been arrested in connection with the June murder of a 17-year-old boy. (credit: Anaheim Police Department) Christian Alberto Nava, 22, was arrested last Friday in the area of Katella Avenue and Lewis Street for the June 27 murder of Johnny Avalos. The teen had been shot and killed after midnight in the 2200 block of West Colchester Drive. Immediately after the shooting, police said they were looking for the driver of a dark pickup truck, towing a small trailer, as a possible witness. But since then, very few details about the investigation had been released. Nava is being held on $1 million bail. He is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Oct. 7.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS LA

Homeless Man Steals Truck, Severely Injures Woman In Downtown LA Hit-And-Run

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for a 30-year-old homeless man wanted for stealing a truck earlier this year in downtown Los Angeles, and then hitting and severely injuring a woman while trying to speed away. Tajon Wright Freeman. (LAPD) On the night of Feb. 20, Tajon Wright Freeman stole a 2001 Toyota Tundra, and while he was speeding away, he struck a female pedestrian at 7th and Figueroa streets, according to Los Angeles police. She was rushed to a hospital with severe injuries, police said. She has since been released from the hospital, but is continuing to recover. Police Tuesday released photos of the woman’s injuries. Freeman, meanwhile, abandoned the truck nearby and ran away. He was identified as the driver thanks to DNA evidence which was left in the truck. The woman who was injured in the hit-and-run on Feb. 20, 2021. (LAPD) Prior to the hit-and-run, he was wanted on a case of felony vandalism. He is now sought on hit-and-run and grand theft charges. He remains at large. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911. He is considered armed and dangerous.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Black Lives Matter LA’s Melina Abdullah Targeted With Another Swatting Call

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A fake 911 call reported the leader of Black Lives Matter in Los Angeles had overdosed on pills, just a day after she sued the LAPD over their response to another swatting call to her home last year. Police officers rushed to the home of Melina Abdullah Thursday after someone pretending to be her son called 911, saying she had overdosed on pills. Because the location has previously been the target of swatting – a fake 911 call intended to bring an urgent police response to a location – officers who couldn’t get into the home determined Abdullah...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Cbsla#Homicide Bureau
CBS LA

4 Teen Girls Arrested For Racist Graffiti In Thousand Oaks, Using Ethnically Derogatory Language Against Other Children

THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) – Four teen girls were arrested this past weekend for vandalizing a Thousand Oaks business with racial slurs, and then making racially derogatory comments against a younger group of girls, authorities said. The incidents occurred on Sept. 19 at about 6 p.m. in the 100 Block of North Moorpark Road, near the Oaks mall. According to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, the four girls – ages 15, 14 and 13 – broke into a vacant business, vandalized the walls with racial slurs, emptied the fire extinguishers and caused “significant damage” to the business. At some point that same evening, the four suspects also made “derogatory comments” regarding the “ethnicity” of four other girls, ages 7 through 12, the sheriff’s office reports. They also stole a pair of shoes, the sheriff’s office alleges. Deputies responded and located the four suspects nearby. The girls tried to run, but were caught and taken into custody. They face allegations of violating civil rights, resisting arrest, theft, vandalism and tampering with fire protection equipment. They were cited and release to the custody of their parents, the sheriff’s office said. No names were released because they are juveniles. A possible motive for the crimes was not disclosed.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
CBS LA

Home Surveillance Video Shows Possible Kidnapping In Bell Gardens

BELL GARDENS (CBSLA) — Help is needed Tuesday after video of a possible kidnapping surfaced in Bell Gardens. Home surveillance video recording the street in the 6500 block of Toler Avenue showed a disturbing scene at about 10:55 p.m. Saturday. The video shows a small, coupe-style car stopping and a woman getting out of the passenger side. (credit: Bell Gardens Police Department) The woman ran, but a man in a hooded sweatshirt gets out of the driver’s seat and quickly grabs the woman around her midsection in what police called a “bearhug,” put her back in the car and closed the door. He...
BELL GARDENS, CA
CBS LA

Stabbing Suspect Who Allegedly Attacked Officer Killed By Signal Hill Police

SIGNAL HILL (CBSLA) – A stabbing suspect who authorities said also attempted to stab a Signal Hill Police Department officer trying to arrest him was shot and killed by the officer Monday. Signal Hill Police Department officers responded just after 12:55 p.m. to a grocery store in the 1600 block of East Willow Street, near Long Beach Airport, on reports of the stabbing and located the man, who matched witness descriptions of the assailant, walking westbound on East Willow Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. An officer attempted to detain the man, but he ignored commands and continued to...
SIGNAL HILL, CA
CBS LA

Burglars Ram U-Haul Into Tarzana Cell Phone Repair Shop

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Burglars rammed a U-Haul truck into a cell phone repair shop in Tarzana early Wednesday morning and then ransacked the store. Sept. 22, 2021. (CBSLA) The burglary occurred just after 3:20 a.m. at A2Z Wireless in the 19300 block of Ventura Boulevard, according to Los Angeles police. The suspects backed the U-Haul through the front of the store, destroying the folding security gate and shattering the glass entrance, police said. After ransacking the store, they sped away. There was no word on how many suspects were involved and whether they were armed. It’s unclear if there is any surveillance video of the burglary. On Tuesday, the LAPD reported that the number of armed robberies across the L.A. area have been increasing at an alarming rate in recent months.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

South LA Residents Impacted By June 30th Botched Fireworks Explosion Still Dealing With Fallout

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Nearly three months after the botched explosion of illegal fireworks by the Los Angeles Police Department, which seriously damaged homes and injured 17 people in a South LA neighborhood, residents are receiving some medical assistance. St. John’s Well Child and Family Center provided Thursday’s mobile health clinic. (credit: CBS) St. John’s Well Child and Family Center on Thursday brought a mobile health clinic to the neighborhood to assist residents with issues related to the June 30 explosion. Miranda Argomaniz’s father is one of those impacted by the blast. “He was having hearing problems. They actually did tell him he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Meeting Held To Help Curb Rising Violent Crime In Melrose Corridor

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – People who live near the Melrose corridor said they want to take back their streets, in an effort to help neighbors feel safe amid a rise in armed robberies in the area. “We’ve got this major crime spree going down on Melrose and people are getting more and more afraid of getting out of their houses,” said Shelby Blecker of the Melrose Village Neighborhood Alliance. The Los Angeles Police Department hosted a virtual town hall Wednesday night to address the rising crime in the area, noting armed robberies have spiked by 40 percent compared to 2019. “We want people out of their houses,” said Blecker. “We want them on the street. We want them to feel comfortable to come to live their life again.” LAPD promised more patrol officers and said they plan to enforce smaller issues, like speeding or marijuana crimes, in hopes it will deter more serious crimes. Officers are also encouraging residents to buy security cameras.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

LAPD Says Armed Robberies Have Become An Alarming Trend

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Armed robberies, stretching from Hollywood to Mid-Wilshire, West Los Angeles and the beaches, are part of an alarming trend the Los Angeles Police Department revealed Tuesday. “West Bureau, we have nearly a 23% increase in the number of robberies in that command that involve a firearm,” Chief Michael Moore said in a Tuesday Police Commission briefing. Residents in the Melrose Corridor say they are desperate for help. Dominic Deluca, who owns the popular skate shop Brooklyn Projects, watched a shootout live from his security cameras. “People live here 30, 40 years and they’ve never seen anything like it,” Deluca said. Peter...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Grieving Family Looking For Killer Of 22-Year-Old Alejandro Legaria Rangel In Huntington Park

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A grieving family in South Los Angeles is on a mission to find a killer who shot a young man in a car before taking off. Around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, Alejandro Legaria Rangel, 22, was heading to pick up a friend for their early morning jobs as stockers at a local Home Depot, his family said. Police said he was almost there when he was fatally shot in his car near the intersection of Santa Fe and Saturn Avenues in Huntington Park. Until the shooter is arrested, Rangel’s cousin said the family is desperate for answers. “How did nobody call the police?” asked Elena Vargas Sunday. “I know those shots were heard. How did his friend not call the police when he saw that he didn’t get there after texting him, ‘I’m on my way?’” She is asking anyone who might have information about this incident to call the police. A motive for the shooting or suspect description has not yet been released.
HUNTINGTON PARK, CA
CBS LA

Search Continues For Lauren Cho Of New Jersey, Last Seen On June 28 In Remote Area Of Yucca Valley

YUCCA VALLEY (CBSLA) — The search is ramping up for a New Jersey woman who has been missing in Yucca Valley since the end of June. Lauren Cho, 30, was last seen on June 28, walking away from the home where she had been staying at in the 8600 block of Benmar Trail. (credit: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department) On Tuesday, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials announced that its Specialized Investigations Division would be assisting Morongo Basin Station deputies in the search for Cho. The search effort had previously included fixed-wing aircraft scouring nearby remote mountain terrain on July 24, and seven canines...
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
CBS LA

Man Shot And Stabbed Outside Crowded Glendale Pastry Shop, Suspect On The Loose

GLENDALE (CBSLA) – Police are investigating a shooting and stabbing outside a crowded cafe Sunday in broad daylight. Investigators said it started inside the Paradise Pastry and Cafe in Glendale around 2 p.m. Sunday. After some sort of altercation in the cafe, police found the victim on the street. The Glendale Police Department is collecting security camera footage that might have captured the incident. “They immediately started life-saving response and CPR,” said Sgt. Christian Hauptmann, Glendale police spokesperson. “The male was transported to the hospital where he is currently being treated.” Investigators said they found another man who had left the location. They are talking to him as a person of interest but it is unclear what his involvement was and how the two men know each other. Police added there are currently no outstanding suspects in this case.
GLENDALE, CA
CBS LA

Man Shot To Death During Botched Drug Deal In Hollywood

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man was shot and killed in a car in a parking lot off Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood early Monday morning during a drug deal gone bad. Sept. 20, 2021. (CBSLA) Gunshots were reported at 12:50 a.m. in the 5900 block of Sunset Boulevard, near Gordon Street. Los Angeles police responded to find a man in a parked car with gunshot wounds to his chest. He died at the scene. The victim was not immediately identified. He was described as being in his 30s. Police learned that the suspect and victim were involved in some kind of drug deal when a dispute occurred, which prompted the shooting. The suspect, described as a Black man in his 30s, was seen running from the scene, police said. The shooting was not believed to be gang-related. Sunset Boulevard was closed between Bronson Avenue and Gordon Street for several hours, but has since reopened.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

LA Sheriff Alex Villanueva Blasts RAND Report On Deputy Gangs, Says Reforms Already In Place

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva Wednesday criticized a report concluding that gang-like cliques continue to exist among deputies, insisting that his administration has cracked down on such groups and that researchers never conferred with him on the issue. He also insisted the report by the Santa Monica-based think tank RAND Corporation made bold statements about the continued existence of deputy gangs based on limited numbers of survey responses, while also failing to distinguish between actions taken under his administration compared to past sheriffs. “I read through the entire report and I did not find a single reference comparing...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
75K+
Followers
18K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy