Girls Varsity Soccer Sends Pelham Down the Hutch

Rye Girls Varsity Soccer sent Pelham down the Hutch on Friday, blanking the rival 3-0. The team’s record shifts to 1-1-1 “Rye came out strong for their first home game against league rival Pelham,” said Rye Girls Varsity Soccer Coach Rich Savage. “Alex Verna started the scoring off early with an assist from Annabelle Thomas. Verna then continued to keep the pressure on Pelham with an assist to Mali White. Shortly thereafter Mali White scored her second goal of the game, making the score 3 – 0.”