CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rye, NY

Girls Varsity Soccer Sends Pelham Down the Hutch

By MyRye.com
myrye.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRye Girls Varsity Soccer sent Pelham down the Hutch on Friday, blanking the rival 3-0. The team’s record shifts to 1-1-1 “Rye came out strong for their first home game against league rival Pelham,” said Rye Girls Varsity Soccer Coach Rich Savage. “Alex Verna started the scoring off early with an assist from Annabelle Thomas. Verna then continued to keep the pressure on Pelham with an assist to Mali White. Shortly thereafter Mali White scored her second goal of the game, making the score 3 – 0.”

myrye.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, 88, running for reelection

Iowa's senior Republican senator, Chuck Grassley, announced in an early morning tweet Friday that, at age 88, he will seek reelection in 2022. Grassley, who will be 89 by Election Day next year, is proud of his physical fitness, and not-so-subtly bragged about in a tweet announcing his run that showed him jogging before sunrise in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Village Of Pelham, NY
Rye, NY
Sports
City
Rye, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hutch#Rye Girls#Keeper Bell Jackson

Comments / 0

Community Policy