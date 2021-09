SHANKSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – Two decades later, we remember the 40 passengers and crew who lost their lives on United Flight 93 after crashing into an open field in Somerset County, Pennsylvania. Those brave souls managed to stop four hijackers from heading toward the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. Several speakers spoke to a crowd filled with the loved ones of those who died that fateful day. It was a solemn, but impactful observance at the Flight 93 memorial, as a member of “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band, sang the Star-Spangled Banner to honor those who made the ultimate...

SHANKSVILLE, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO