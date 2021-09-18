How much do Clevelanders love Florida? Sunshine State airports were top three destinations from Hopkins in early 2021
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Florida has always been a top spot for Cleveland travelers, but never as much as it was early this year. Five of the top 10 destination airports for Cleveland travelers were in Florida in early 2021, including the top three – Orlando, Fort Myers and Fort Lauderdale, according to figures from the U.S. Department of Transportation.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
Comments / 0