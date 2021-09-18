CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IOTA Price at $1.69 after 12.4% Gains – How to Buy MIOTA

By Ali Raza
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIOTA has been among the best crypto gainers in the recent bullish rally. On a monthly basis, MIOTA has gained by around 67%, and these gains are expected to increase if the uptrend continues. The double-digit gains made by MIOTA in the past 24 hours also make it one of the best gainers of the past day.

insidebitcoins.com

Ripple Price Prediction: XRP/USD Stays Below $1.00

The Ripple price prediction is currently facing selling pressure below the $1.00 resistance level. XRP/USD is declining below the 9-day and 21-day moving averages after touching the daily high of $1.00 in the early trading session of today. The Ripple price might revisit the $0.85 support before it could start another increase. After struggling to cross above the 9-day moving average, Ripple begins a slow and steady decline as the coin trades below the key $0.95 support level to move into a short-term bearish zone.
insidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: BTC/USD Trades Marginally Above $40k as It Attempts Further Decline

Bitcoin Fluctuates Between $40,000 and $45,500 as It Attempts Further Decline. Since September 21, BTC/USD has been fluctuating between $40,000 and $45,500 as it attempts further decline.The bulls have defended the $40,000 price level consistently. The bears have retested the current support on two occasions but were repelled. The bears have an advantage over the bulls as Bitcoin trades in the bearish trend zone. The crypto is trading at $42,731 at the time of writing.
insidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Price Holds Above $43K Amid China Crypto Ban-Buy BTC Now

Bitcoin price recovers to trade above $43,000 after yesterday’s market decline. China’s latest crypto ban wipes out $188 billion in crypto market value. Bitcoin price prediction is bearish as shown by the MACD and the Parabolic SAR. Today Bitcoin is consolidating above $43,000 following yesterday’s cryptocurrency marker bloodbath once again...
insidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Ready to Break $45,000

The Bitcoin price bounces off the support at $43,096 and added more than $800 to its current value. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bullish (Daily Chart) BTC/USD is currently trading around $43,997 with a 0.97% gain in the past 24-hour. According to the daily chart, the Bitcoin price is fighting to stay above the important level of $45,000 as it moves close to the 9-day moving average. However, for BTC/USD to remain above this level for the next few days, the bulls need to make the $35,000 support level to be pretty strong.
insidebitcoins.com

Litecoin Price Prediction – LTC/USD Slips to $157 Support

The Litecoin price prediction shows that LTC is seen moving towards $155 support as bearish signals remain within the market. LTC/USD looks bearish as the price tested below $160 to hit the low of the support level at $157.26. The Litecoin price is also trading below the 9-day and 21-day moving averages within the channel. Looking at the daily indicator, the Relative Strength Index (14) is trading below the 45-level, so the support of $150 may now be the most important support level to watch.
insidebitcoins.com

5 Best Cryptocurrency To Buy For The Weekend Rally September 2021 Week 4

The cryptocurrency market is showing some signs of rejuvenation after this week’s selloff. Its total value has climbed to $2 trillion, up from a one-month low of $1.78 trillion on Wednesday. This represents a rise of roughly 12% in two days, led by a combination of big coins such as BTC and by emerging altcoins such as AVAX. Given that global markets have stabilised after Evergrande met one of two key debt deadlines, there’s a chance this rise could continue over the coming days. Accordingly, we’ve put together a list of the 5 best cryptocurrency to buy for the weekend rally. This includes coins with good short- and long-term potential.
Coinspeaker

Bitcoin Price Surges to $45,000 after Twitter BTC Tipping Announcement, TWTR Stock Gains 4%

Soon after Twitter’s announcement of adding the Bitcoin tipping feature to its platform, both Bitcoin and TWTR stock made sound gains on Thursday. After Bitcoin bounced back on Wednesday, the Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) news added more fuel to the BTC price rally. As a result, the BTC price has surged further moving closer to $45,000 levels. However, as of press time, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $41,180 and has a market cap of $777 billion.
insidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Plunges After Losing $47,000 Support

The daily chart reveals that the Bitcoin price prediction heads lower as the coin touches the low of $43,250. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Ranging (Daily Chart) BTC/USD is experiencing another downtrend as the market price slides below the 9-day and 21-days moving averages. The Bitcoin price drop sharply to touch the support level of $43,250. Meanwhile, it is likely for a quick reversal to come to play if possible, which could send the king coin back to the opening price of $47,358 level.
insidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction: BCH/USD Trades Below $650

According to the daily chart, the Bitcoin Cash price may extend the breakdown below the $600 support if the price fails to cross above the moving averages. BCH/USD couldn’t break above the 9-day and 21-day moving averages as the coin is seen following a bearish inclination and this has become an uphill task for the coin to sustain the gains above the potential $700 due to the renewed bearish momentum emanating from the rejection around $647. However, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) price is currently trading with a 2.02% loss, and the value remains below the 9-day and 21-day MAs.
insidebitcoins.com

Cosmos Price Up 8.7% to $42.77 – Where to Buy ATOM

Cosmos has been leading the crypto charts over the weekend, with the gains made enabling the coin to reach a new all-time high. The upswing has also enabled ATOM to go up the crypto ranks, and its market capitalization currently stands at over $11 billion. ATOM is ranking as the 14th largest cryptocurrency in terms of market cap.
FXStreet.com

XRP price can add another 20% gains

XRP bulls entered last week and halted the bear-run from $1.42. Buyers are trying to push the price back above $1.09. A weekly close above $1.09 would spell 20% gains in the coming two weeks. Ripple (XRP) bulls have been very patient before getting in the price action. After the...
ambcrypto.com

Tezos, BAT, IOTA Price Analysis: 16 September

Over the past few days, the altcoin market has either consolidated or seen a decline in its value. Tezos registered a sharp fall of 8.1% over the last 24 hours and could break below its support of $6.81 over the next few trading sessions. BAT and IOTA traded laterally with...
insidebitcoins.com

ICON Price Gains 16.2% to $41.88 – Where to Buy ICX

In the past 24 hours, the market has made some slight gains, which has led to most altcoins trading in the green zone. Despite gains not being very large, some altcoins have shown exemplary performance with double-digit gains. ICON is among the coins that have stood out in terms of price gains.
insidebitcoins.com

SAFEMOON Price Gains 25.7% to $0.00000174 – Where to Buy SAFEMOON

SAFEMOON has been a leading gainer in the crypto charts during the past24 hours. It has also been performing well compared to the other meme coin such as dogecoin and Shiba Inu. Despite the gains, SAFEMOON still has a long way to go before making its all-time high. SAFEMOON is...
insidebitcoins.com

Cosmos Price Gains 8.5% to $31.55 – Where to Buy ATOM

The crypto market has been in a recession over the past few weeks, with bitcoin leading in the recession. However, altcoins have continued to register gains, which have led to bitcoin’s dominance dropping to 40%. Cosmos ATOM is among the leading gainers of the past 24 hours, which have enabled the coin to create an all-time high.
themarketperiodical.com

IOTA Price Analysis: The MIOTA Coin Trying Hard To Sustain Above The $1.5 Mark

MIOTA coin displays a hammer candle at the 0.382 FIB level. The MIOTA/BTC pair was trading at 0.00003315 BTC with a loss of 2.62%. The 24hr trading volume for the MIOTA coin is $91.13 Million. The MIOTA coin experienced intense selling pressure resulting in a 16% drop on 7th September....
insidebitcoins.com

WAVES Price Gains 9.5% to $33.25 – Where to Buy WAVES

WAVES has been among the best gainers in the crypto community over the past 24 hours. It is among the few coins in the top 100 list that are still trading in the green zone despite the bearish trend across the broader market. As among the best-performing coins in the crypto market, WAVES is inching closer to reaching its all-time high of $43.
MarketWatch

Dow rises over 400 points, adding to rally as Federal Reserve says reducing asset purchases 'may soon be warranted'

The Dow industrials and the broader market held onto early sharp gains on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged, as expected, and indicated that tapering of asset purchases "may soon be warranted," without providing specific details on timing and pace. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 449 points higher, or 1.3%, at 34,359, the S&P 500 index traded 1.2% up at 4,405, while the Nasdaq Composit Index advanced 1% at 14,895. The Fed decision will be followed by a news conference with Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The Fed has been buying $80 billion worth of Treasurys and $40 billion worth of mortgage-backed securities each month since last summer to keep long-term interest rates low and spur demand. Since the summer, the Fed has been talking about slowing down the purchases. The central bank has been guarded, worried there could be a repeat of the "taper tantrum" that roiled global financial markets in 2013. The formal announcement could come at the November 2-3 meeting or December 14-15, economists said.
themarketperiodical.com

IOTA Price Analysis: MIOTA Coin Struggles to Break Above $1.30 Support

The IOTA coin price is in a downtrend, around 2.8%, during the intraday trading session. The 24-hour trading volume is at $100 million. IOTA/BTC pair is trading negative by -4.5% at 0.00003008 BTC. Daily technical chart and price trend of IOTA coin are showing a bearish trend. Based on the...
