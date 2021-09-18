Russia Cracks Down on BTC by Slowing Deposits to Exchanges

Transactions involving cryptocurrency have now been outlawed in China owing to the fact that they are not fiat currencies and are thus illegitimate on the market. Well, that's certainly a statement and a half. This is only the most recent move against cryptocurrencies by the Communist Party of China. In 2017, local cryptocurrency exchanges were shut down leading to the dissolution of a speculative market that contributed to 90% of crypto trading in the world. Two years after that, all domestic and foreign cryptocurrency exchanges and Initial Coin Offering websites were blocked from operating in the country as these currencies "are not supported by real value."

MARKETS ・ 23 HOURS AGO