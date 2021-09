CHICAGO (CBS) — Just because the weather is cooling down, you don’t need to park your pedals. View this document on Scribd The Chicago Department of Transportation plans to add 100 miles of new and upgraded bike lanes in the city over the next two years. It comes with a price tag of $17 million. Money for the new bike paths is expected to come from Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s capital plan, which focuses on infrastructure like roads, sidewalks, bridges, bike lanes, and more.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO