PayPal UK Completes Crypto Rollout, Lets All Eligible Customers Buy, Hold and Sell These Four Cryptocurrencies

By Daily Hodl Staff
dailyhodl.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMajor global payments firm PayPal UK just launched crypto trading services for all of its eligible customers, giving them access to four top cryptocurrencies. On Friday, the company announced that all eligible PayPal UK users will now be able to buy, sell and hold Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Litecoin (LTC).

dailyhodl.com

