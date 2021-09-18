CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
I-75 reopened in Moraine after crash that trapped 2 early Saturday

By Daniel Susco, Dayton Daily News, Ohio
northwestgeorgianews.com
 6 days ago

Sep. 18—The southbound lanes of Interstate 75 have reopened at the Dryden Road exit in Moraine hours after a crash at around 1 a.m. this morning. According to Moraine dispatchers, two people were reportedly trapped in the vehicles during the crash. Their condition and whether anyone else was injured in...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

