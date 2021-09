ST. MARYS — The Roughriders scored on the opening possession of Friday night’s WBL contest at Grand Lake Health Field and scored again late to hand top-ranked Van Wert their first loss of the season 21-14. The Cougars dug themselves a hole with a 14-0 deficit in the first half, and for their first time this season, they showed vulnerability on offense and when opportunity presented itself, the Roughriders were there to take advantage every step of the way.

VAN WERT, OH ・ 7 DAYS AGO