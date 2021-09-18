North Carolina man arrested on multiple sex charges

LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been arrested on sex charges and failing to notify officials of a change in his online identity as a sex offender, a sheriff’s office says.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s office says in a news release that Charles E. Richards, 22, of Parkton was arrested on Friday. Richards is formally charged with four counts of indecent liberties with a child who was under the age of 16. Richards is also charged with a felony probation violation.

Richards is being held in the Robeson County jail under a $1 million secured bond for the sex offense charges. Richards was not given a bond for a probation violation. It’s not known if he has an attorney.