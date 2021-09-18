Ji Hyun Woo, Lee Se Hee, And More Share What To Look Forward To In Their New KBS Weekend Drama

TvN has released some photos of the script reading for its upcoming drama “Happiness” (literal translation)!. “Happiness” is an apocalyptic city thriller that takes place in the near future within an apartment that is stratified by social standing. The high-rise apartment housing diverse people becomes sealed off when a new infectious disease emerges, and the drama will depict the fear, fierce psychological battle, and desperate struggle for survival. “Happiness” will be a realistic horror drama in which the people become suspicious of each other in the enclosed space as their daily lives fall apart and their pre-existing values begin to waver.

