Ji Hyun Woo, Lee Se Hee, And More Share What To Look Forward To In Their New KBS Weekend Drama
The cast of KBS’s new weekend drama, “Young Lady and Gentleman,” shared what viewers can look forward to!. “Young Lady and Gentleman” is about the romance that unfolds between “a rich gentleman” and a “poor young lady” as they try find happiness while taking responsibility for their own choices. Through a diverse cast of characters, the drama tackles the conflict that arises due to age differences in a relationship, as well as themes of love, betrayal, greed, and jealousy.www.soompi.com
Comments / 0