In the language of the fans of South Korean pop juggernaut BTS, things just got “delulu” at the United Nations. On Monday, the seven members of the boyband mustered on the General Assembly floor to make a speech promoting some of the organization’s 2030 goals—ending extreme poverty, fighting climate change, and achieving gender equality—to youth around the world. And by all accounts, they were heard: Nearly a million fans tuned into the U.N.’s livestream of the event, and fans (known as “ARMY”) deluged social media with purple hearts and messages of support. The three-and-a-half hour video has since been viewed more than six million times.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO