The Catalina Art Festival is this weekend. This year’s Art Festival Poster Contest winner was Kyberlee Stanley. (The festival starts today, Friday, Sept. 17.) Her booth will be located by the fountain. This year we will have the Catalina Craft Corner which is located next to the US Bank. There will be local crafters in this area as well as Jason Green doing a painting workshop from 2-4 p.m., on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

FESTIVAL ・ 7 DAYS AGO