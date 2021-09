It’s September so it’s Library Card Sign-up Month and a time when HML joins the American Library Association and other libraries nationwide to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning. There is nothing more empowering than signing up for your own library card. Through access to technology, media resources and educational programs, a library card give students the tools to succeed in the classroom and provides people of all ages opportunities to pursue their dreams and passions.

