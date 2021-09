Prime Minister Scott Morrison has called the actions of protestors on Wednesday at Melbourne’s Shrine of Remembrance “disgusting.”More than 200 people were arrested after an intense stand-off between protestors and police at the war memorial. Two police officers were also struck in the head with bottles while one was admitted to hospital with chest pains.Mr Morrison, speaking from Washington DC said that the Shrine was a “sacred site and not a place of protest.”He added that the conduct of protesters was “disgraceful” adding that “it was disrespectful and it dishonoured those Australians who have made the sacrifice and I...

