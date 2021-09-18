‘The Batman’: DC FanDome Promo Image Shows New Look At Zoe Kravitz As Catwoman

The Batman is coming and Warner Bros. has released a new TV spot for it titled “Justice.” Unfortunately, the spot doesn’t contain any new footage, which is a bummer. But it reveals that the full trailer for the film will be dropping next month during the DC FanDome event on October 16th! So, we’ve got that to look forward to. That trailer is sure to be filled with new footage that is going to leave fans wanting more.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO