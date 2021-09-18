‘The Batman’: DC FanDome Promo Image Shows New Look At Zoe Kravitz As Catwoman
The first annual DC FanDome held last year was a breath of fresh air for fans eager to get their Comic-Con fix while in quarantine. The event gave fans some exciting new looks at future DC Comics projects on both the big and small screens, and notably gave them the first glimpse at Matt Reeves’ The Batman. The first official teaser trailer showed off Robert Pattinson as the titular hero, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman and Paul Dano as The Riddler among other beloved characters.heroichollywood.com
