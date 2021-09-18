CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Golf instruction with Steve Scott: Push and pull for more power (and happy 95th birthday, Bob Toski!)

By Tim Schmitt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QqHad_0c0HMzzI00
(Gabe Gudgel/Golfweek)

Not only is our Director of Instruction Steve Scott giving you a great lesson on what to do with your lead hand, he’s celebrating the birthday of one of his mentors, Bob Toski, who turns 95 years old today.

Scott has returned with a new series of videos, this time shot on the gorgeous rolling hills of Sleepy Hollow Country Club, north of New York City along the Hudson River.

Speaking of celebrating, we’ve been doing that with Steve of late, as the 25th anniversary of one of golf’s historic moments recently passed, when Tiger Woods attempted to claim an unprecedented third straight U.S. Amateur Championship conducted at Pumpkin Ridge GC.

His opponent was none other than our Steve Scott, who, in a gracious move that follows golf etiquette, told Woods he had to move his mark back during a key putt. If Scott would have stayed silent, Tiger’s run would have certainly been derailed, but an act of sportsmanship still rings true a quarter-century later.

“Hey, Tiger – you need to move your mark back,” was released earlier this year (Skyhorse Publishing, $19.99), and is available at movethatback.com.

Aside from leading our lessons, Scott is also the PGA head golf professional at the Outpost Club, founder of the Silver Club Golfing Society and a PGA Tour Live analyst.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
The Independent

Ryder Cup: Paul Casey eager for more as tournament preparations step up

England’s Paul Casey once feared he would never play in the Ryder Cup again, but is now targeting two more appearances in the biennial contest.Casey played in Europe’s successive nine-point victories in 2004 and 2006 – famously ending one match at the K Club with a hole-in-one – as well as the defeat at Valhalla in 2008.But he was then overlooked for a wild card in 2010 by captain Colin Montgomerie despite being ranked seventh in the world at the time, and was not even a member of the European Tour for a number of years before rejoining in...
GOLF
The Independent

Steve Stricker looking to ‘contain’ European talisman Ian Poulter in pursuit of Ryder Cup glory

Steve Stricker admits he is the latest US Ryder Cup captain with no idea how to “contain” European talisman Ian Poulter.Poulter has been a central figure in the contest ever since winning four points in a losing cause on his second appearance in 2008 at Valhalla, where he beat Stricker 3 and 2 in the Sunday singles.The 45-year-old Englishman also won four points as he inspired the ‘Miracle at Medinah’ in 2012 and was given a wild card by European captain Padraig Harrington for this week’s contest at Whistling Straits despite being without a win since April 2018.“We just don’t...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Etiquette#Golf Instruction#Pumpkin Ridge Gc#Skyhorse Publishing#The Outpost Club#Pga Tour Live
golfbusinessnews.com

Golf Course Superintendents Association of America celebrates 95th anniversary

The Golf Course Superintendents Association of America (GCSAA), which was formed in 1926 by Englishman John Morley to further greenkeeping ideas among middle America golf courses, is celebrating 95 years as one of the most important organizations in the game. Morley, who was a vegetable grower and greenkeeper at Youngstown...
EDUCATION
rydercup.com

Match 3 Breakdown: Berger & Koepka vs. Fitzpatrick & Westwood

KOHLER, Wis. – With the opening matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup just hours away, we now know who will strike the first tee shots at Whistling Straits. Here’s a look at how the pairings stack up in Match 3, where the Europeans will send out Lee Westwood and Matthew Fitzpatrick to square off with the American duo of Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Ryder Cup 2021: USA show supremacy despite Europe’s Spanish march

It began with a spritz of blue. Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia, the Spanish duo out to evoke an emotionally charged history, led from the front, took the ascendancy and never faltered against a formidable US pairing of Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas. But what followed on the opening morning of the foursomes, as the Ryder Cup finally got underway at a soft and sunlit Whistling Straits, soon amounted to a crimson bloodbath.The session ended 3-1 in Team USA’s favour, but the emphatic nature of those individual points confirmed a truth Padraig Harrington will have feared. The immense quality...
GOLF
The Independent

Ryder Cup under way in front of raucous crowd at Whistling Straits

The eagerly-anticipated 43rd Ryder Cup got under way in front of a raucous crowd at Whistling Straits on Friday.Players from the American team were greeted by huge cheers from the partisan home fans with visiting Europeans booed at the Wisconsin course.Supporters had packed into the grandstand behind the first tee from before dawn ahead of the 7.05am start local time.Competition record points-scorer Sergio Garcia had the honour of hitting the opening shot of the morning foursomes session. He was playing alongside world number one Jon Rahm against the American pair of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.Sergio Garcia hits the opening tee shot of the 2020 Ryder Cup. #TeamEurope #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/uNxmKcncUF— Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) September 24, 2021The first hole was halved.The second match to start saw Paul Casey and Viktor Hovland take on Open champion Collin Morikawa and world number two Dustin Johnson.The biennial match between the United States and Europe was originally due to take place last year but was postponed by 12 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.Commenting on the atmosphere at the first tee, US captain Steve Stricker said on Sky Sports: “It’s something we’ve been waiting for for a long time and it doesn’t disappoint.”
GOLF
TownLift

Tony Finau’s Ryder Cup Team USA is up 3 – 1 after first match

WHISTLING STRAIGHTS, Wisconsin. — 31-year-old Utahn Tony Finau is playing in his second Ryder Cup which got underway today pitting the USA against the European team. After the initial, morning 18 holes of the day, USA is ahead of Europe 3 – 1. In this 43rd Ryder Cup which switches host continents, USA needs 14 […]
PARK CITY, UT
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

35K+
Followers
71K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy