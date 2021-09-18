FIU Drops Battle at UNF

JACKSONVILLE, Florida (September 17, 2021) – The FIU volleyball team nearly forced a final fifth set, but the Blue & Gold fell to North Florida by a score of 3-1 on Friday night. The final score stood at 25-14, 22-25, 25-18, and 25-22 in favor of the Ospreys. The Panthers finished the UNF Sunshine Tournament 1-1. The Panthers fall to 3-6, while the Ospreys improved to 10-1. FIU led the match in overall attacks with the tally of 147-143 favoring the Blue & Gold.Giada Bianchi was dominant, leading the Panthers and posting a double-double of 16 kills and 11 digs to go along with her 18.5 points scored. The 16 kills for Bianchi notched her second most of the season. Autumn Raulerson recorded a career-high of 37 assists. Valeria Santos launched three aces to tallied a new season-high.