Eastern Clinton- Including the city of Plattsburgh. .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s, except. around 50 along Lake Champlain. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around. 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s, except in the lower. 50s...