Like so many other manufacturers, BMW has realized that the quickest way to accelerate hybrid drivetrain technology is through the crucible of motorsport. The German luxury automaker recently invested billions of dollars in batteries, which will help, but it also plans to take on the likes of Porsche and Lamborghini at Le Mans. Earlier this year, BMW Motorsport merged with BMW M, further proving that racing is an important part of developing new cars, but it seems that you can never have too much expertise. Thus, BMW M has now partnered with Dallara to build its IMSA hypercar for the LMDh class.

BUSINESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO