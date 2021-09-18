Page defeats Southwest Guilford, 41-20

Southern eventually turned on the gas and beat Miles College 41-24 to open its home slate Saturday. Here are three things to know after the victory. Southern has offensive weapons and knows how to use them, and a defense that stays resilient no matter how it’s battered. The Jaguars survived a well-coached, talented Division II Miles College team and came out on top, 41-24, in a game with six lead changes. Southern put the game away with 21 unanswered points in the second half. The next time the Jaguars find themselves in a tough spot they’ll know they’ve done it before.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO