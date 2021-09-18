CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page defeats Southwest Guilford, 41-20

By PHILIP DEUTSCH Special to the News, Record
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recap of Page’s 41-20 football victory over Southwest Guilford on Friday night. Trevon Hester dominated in the second half, following an incredible performance from Nick Williamson in the first half. The Pirates’ bend-but-don’t-break defense stifled the Cowboys at the goal line with just under seven minutes to go to earn the Pirates’ their first win of the season. Page freshman Jerron Blackwell also showed flashes of brilliance at Marion Kirby Stadium on Friday night.

