CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsfield, MA

Six Opportunities to RISE Together for Safety and Justice with the Elizabeth Freeman Center

By Hannah Van Sickle
theberkshireedge.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSFIELD — For a solid decade, the third Thursday in September gave residents of the Berkshires reason to don high-heels and literally “Walk a Mile” in a woman’s shoes — a symbolic show of solidarity for those individuals directly affected by sexual assault and gender violence (including the 4.8 million intimate-partner-related physical assaults and rapes each year, according to the National Center for Injury Prevention and Control).

theberkshireedge.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Williamstown, MA
Berkshire County, MA
Society
City
Pittsfield, MA
City
Lenox, MA
County
Berkshire County, MA
City
North Adams, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Pittsfield, MA
Crime & Safety
Pittsfield, MA
Society
Local
Massachusetts Society
Berkshire County, MA
Crime & Safety
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elizabeth Freeman#Domestic Violence#Violence Against Women#Child Abuse#Efc#Commonwealth

Comments / 0

Community Policy