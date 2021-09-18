Six Opportunities to RISE Together for Safety and Justice with the Elizabeth Freeman Center
PITTSFIELD — For a solid decade, the third Thursday in September gave residents of the Berkshires reason to don high-heels and literally “Walk a Mile” in a woman’s shoes — a symbolic show of solidarity for those individuals directly affected by sexual assault and gender violence (including the 4.8 million intimate-partner-related physical assaults and rapes each year, according to the National Center for Injury Prevention and Control).theberkshireedge.com
