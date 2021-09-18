CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Pick’em: Week 3

By Bryan Matthews • AuburnSports Senior Editor
Scarlet Nation
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuburn 34-30 Even though Bo Nix has looked good in limited action this year, it's no secret that Nix isn't at his best on the road. He's 1-4 all-time in true road games against top-25 teams, throws for an average of 161 yards and has a TD-INT ratio of 3-to-7 in those games. It's tough to pick against Penn State in this one. But I'm gonna do it. Nix has yet to play a full game under Harsin's offense and the Tigers' are still the No. 1 scoring offense in the country. With as much depth as Auburn has in the running back position and Penn State's middle-of-the-pack rush defense, that could prove troublesome for the Nittany Lions. If Nix plays somewhat of a clean game and the Auburn defense contains Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (who has 477 yards passing with two touchdowns this season), Tigers get the upset.

