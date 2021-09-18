Colts Rule Out Pair Of Veterans, Seven Others Questionable Ahead of Rams' Game

The Indianapolis Colts can't seem to shake the injury bug this early into the 2021 season.

After dealing with a number of key injuries throughout the summer and training camp, that bad luck has carried over into the regular season as the Colts ruled out veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes (calf) for the second straight week, and ruled out veteran right tackle Braden Smith (foot) for Sunday's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Smith came out of the Week 1 loss against the Seattle Seahawks with the foot injury, which has kept him out of practice all week long following arguably the worst game of his career.

Now, Smith will sit for the Week 2 matchup against the Rams, forcing the recently-acquired Matt Pryor into the lineup at right tackle, significantly hindering the Colts' ability to protect Carson Wentz and run the offense that Frank Reich envisioned this offseason.

Along with Rhodes and Smith sitting out Sunday, Indianapolis lists seven other key starters as questionable for the Week 2 battle, including guard Quenton Nelson (back/foot), left tackle Eric Fisher (Achilles), and rookie defensive end Kwity Paye (hamstring).

Joining Nelson, Fisher and Paye on the injured list as questionable ahead of Sunday's game are safeties Khari Willis (illness) and Julian Blackmon (back), and wide receivers Parris Campbell (abdomen) and Michael Pittman Jr. (ankle).

Willis should be able to play after working Friday in a limited capacity, though Blackmon is a real concern having missed practice Friday for the first time all week. Campbell and Pittman both worked in limited capacities on Friday after popping up on the injury reports for the first time in the week.

No matter how you slice it, the Colts are a M.A.S.H. unit at this point, hindering them significantly when it comes to truly competing this early in the season. Though nothing appears season-ending at this point in time, the Colts have been bitten by the injury bug in a bad way so early in the season.

Have thoughts on the Colts' injury issues ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Rams? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel.

Follow Josh on Twitter @ByJoshCarney.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.