LATEST: Who Gets the Start at QB?

As the Georgia Bulldogs get set to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks inside of Sanford Stadium at 7:00 PM EST, there are still questions about who will be playing quarterback for the Bulldogs.

JT Daniels is the clear-cut starter when healthy, the only problem is he has been dealing with an oblique injury for the better part of three weeks now.

Stetson Bennett stepped into the role as the starting quarterback a week ago and all he did was tie a Georgia Football record with five touchdown passes in the contest.

Though head coach Kirby Smart alluded to Stetson Bennett dealing with a back issue during this week of practice as well. So, who will it be? Who will be the starter come 7:00 PM kickoff Saturday night?

Oblique injuries are very fickle. Most coaches and training staffs will be overly cautionary when dealing with such an injury because one tweak, one setback, will send you back to the starting point. All sources have indicated that JT Daniels has made a good bit of progress, and if he had to go Saturday against South Carolina, he more than well could.

Though with the way Stetson Bennett has performed when called upon, including last week's historic performance, there may not be a need to rush Daniels back onto the field. Bennett has full autonomy of this Todd Monken offense and has proven that he can play well against the likes of opponents such as South Carolina.

All signs are pointing to JT Daniels participating in warmups and seeing how things go, but Stetson Bennett will likely get his second start of the season against an overwhelmed South Carolina Gamecocks team.

