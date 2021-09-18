Can Malik Hooker Contribute to a Banged Up Cowboys Defense?

The Dallas Cowboys will be playing their second game of the season and already have a handful of players missing time due to injuries, COVID, and suspensions. The most notable has been wideout Michael Gallup and defensive end Demarcus Lawrence who will be on IR for the next 1-3 months. Right tackle Lael Collins will be suspended for the next five games, safety Donavon Wilson, and right end Randy Gregory will miss this Sunday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.