(Champaign, IL) — Brad Underwood will be coaching the Illinois men’s basketball team for a while. The university and Underwood have agreed to a contract extension that will keep him in Champaign through the 2026-2027 season. Underwood’s new contract will move his total annual compensation into the top 10 nationally. The extension was announced after Underwood led the Illini to one of the best seasons in school history. Last year’s 24-and-7 campaign included a Big Ten Tournament championship and a number-one seed in the NCAA Tournament.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO