Week 2 best bets: NFL picks and predictions for Sunday's games

Week 2 of the NFL season is underway and we head into our second full Sunday slate. SportsbookWire.com runs through Sunday’s schedule, with NFL picks, predictions and best bets against the money line, spread and Over/Under. Check out our staff picks and predictions before locking in your Week 2 bets.

The Washington Football Team started Week 2 with a 30-29 home win over the rival New York Giants. The week will end with Monday night’s Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers NFC North battle at Lambeau Field.

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook.

PLAY: Our new free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET

Lines last updated Friday at 10:18 a.m. ET.

Money line: Bills -180 (bet $180 to win $100) | Dolphins +145 (bet $100 to win $145)

Bills -180 (bet $180 to win $100) | Dolphins +145 (bet $100 to win $145) Against the spread (ATS): Bills -3.5 (-107) | Dolphins +3.5 (-115)

Bills -3.5 (-107) | Dolphins +3.5 (-115) Over/Under (O/U): 47.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Best bet

These teams both finished last regular season at 11-5 ATS, while Buffalo went on to finish the year 12-7 including the playoffs. Both were great when it came to covering the spread and that should continue again this season.

I like the BILLS -3.5 (-107) to cover the spread – a spread that likely would’ve been closer to 7 points if the Bills were at home. The Bills will get back on track offensively and if this game turns into a shootout it greatly favors Buffalo.

Cameron DaSilva

Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET

Lines last updated Thursday at 3:45 p.m. ET.

Money line: Rams -190 (bet $190 to win $100) | Colts +155 (bet $100 to win $155)

Rams -190 (bet $190 to win $100) | Colts +155 (bet $100 to win $155) Against the spread (ATS): Rams -3.5 (-112) | Colts +3.5 (-108)

Rams -3.5 (-112) | Colts +3.5 (-108) Over/Under (O/U): 48.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Best bet

The Rams easily covered the spread in Week 1, winning by 20 points after closing as 9.5-point favorites. The Colts failed to cover while losing by 12 as 3-point underdogs.

QB Matthew Stafford looked great in his first game with the Rams and that was only running 50 offensive plays, so the ceiling is high for Los Angeles in Week 2 and beyond. I like the RAMS -3.5 (-112) to cover the spread Sunday.

Cameron DaSilva

New England Patriots at New York Jets, 1 p.m. ET

Lines last updated Saturday at 9 a.m. ET.

Money line: Patriots -270 (bet $270 to win $100) | Jets +210 (bet $100 to win $210)

Patriots -270 (bet $270 to win $100) | Jets +210 (bet $100 to win $210) Against the spread (ATS): Patriots -5.5 (-120) | Jets +5.5 (-105)

Patriots -5.5 (-120) | Jets +5.5 (-105) Over/Under (O/U): 42.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

Best bet

BET on the UNDER 42.5 (-105) as both quarterbacks are rookies, and after games that combined for under 40 points, betting on the Over doesn’t make much sense.

I’d rather bet that one of two rookies struggles – especially one without a run game.

Patriots RB Damien Harris played well, but I wouldn’t bank on him topping the century mark again. With limited weapons and better defenses, expect a low-scoring game in this one.

Nathan Beighle

Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. ET

Lines last updated Saturday at 9:15 a.m. ET.

Money line: Raiders +225 (bet $100 to win $225) | Steelers -290 (bet $290 to win $100)

Raiders +225 (bet $100 to win $225) | Steelers -290 (bet $290 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Raiders +6.5 (-108) | Steelers -6.5 (-112)

Raiders +6.5 (-108) | Steelers -6.5 (-112) Over/Under (O/U): 46.5 (O: -117 | U: -103)

Best bet

“LEAN” to PITTSBURGH -6.5 (-112) as Las Vegas will be down several key players.

On top of that, the Raiders played a Ravens team that had several key, season-ending injuries over the past week and in a rocking home stadium.

The Steelers took down one of the league’s best teams and limited an MVP candidate to just 1 touchdown. That’s impressive, and it’s their defense that’s leading the way, fronted by the recently extended T.J. Watt.

They should hold the Raiders to three or fewer scores.

Nathan Beighle

Denver Broncos at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET

Lines last updated Friday at 4:36 p.m. ET.

Money line: Broncos -270 (bet $270 to win $100) | Jaguars +210 (bet $100 to win $210)

Broncos -270 (bet $270 to win $100) | Jaguars +210 (bet $100 to win $210) Against the spread (ATS): Broncos -6.5 (-107) | Jaguars +6.5 (-115)

Broncos -6.5 (-107) | Jaguars +6.5 (-115) Over/Under (O/U): 45.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

Best bet

Since 2014, teams that lost by double digits in Week 1 have a 60.4% cover rate in Week 2 (29-19-1 ATS).

Another reason I like Jacksonville in this spot is that Florida-based football teams have a weather advantage in September that doesn’t get enough attention.

The weather forecast is predicting a hot, humid and possibly rainy day. Denver playing its second straight road game at an early East Coast start time in adverse weather conditions could be problematic for the Broncos.

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater was sensational in Week 1 and if he’s just a little less sharp then Denver should have a lot less success offensively. His No. 1 WR (Jerry Jeudy) is sidelined with an injury and Jacksonville’s defense had the highest pressure rate in Week 1.

Guess which defense had the lowest pressure rate in Week 1? The Broncos against the Giants’ sketchy pass protection.

GIMME 1 unit on the JAGUARS +6.5 (-115).

Geoff Clark

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. ET

Lines last updated Friday at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Money line: 49ers -160 (bet $160 to win $100) | Eagles +130 (bet $100 to win $130)

49ers -160 (bet $160 to win $100) | Eagles +130 (bet $100 to win $130) Against the spread (ATS): 49ers -3.5 (+105) | Eagles +3.5 (-130)

49ers -3.5 (+105) | Eagles +3.5 (-130) Over/Under (O/U): 49.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Best bet

The 49ers are 23-8 in the regular season when QB Jimmy Garoppolo starts.

Philly’s win was impressive, but it might have been more about how bad the Falcons are right now.

The stat to watch is how they do on third down. The 49ers limited the Lions to 4-for-15, and the Eagles held the Falcons to 3-for-14. Which defensive unit can keep that up?

Right now, I trust the 49ers more.

Take the 49ERS (-160).

Jess Root

Cincinnati Bengals at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. ET

Lines last updated Friday at 11 a.m. ET.

Money line: Bengals +115 (bet $100 to win $115) | Bears -140 (bet $140 to win $100)

Bengals +115 (bet $100 to win $115) | Bears -140 (bet $140 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Bengals +2.5 (-107) | Bears -2.5 (-115)

Bengals +2.5 (-107) | Bears -2.5 (-115) Over/Under (O/U): 45.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

Best bet

CHICAGO –2.5 (-115) is the STRONGEST PLAY – 1½ times your usual wager.

Bears QB Andy Dalton beat the Bengals 30-7 in Week 14 last season with the Dallas Cowboys. He threw 2 touchdowns in his return to Cincinnati where he was the starting QB for nine seasons.

However, QB Justin Fields is the secret weapon here. Look for the Bears to utilize the 2021 NFL Draft’s 11th overall pick a bit more than they did in Week 1. His running capabilities will be a problem for the Bengals.

Johnny Parlay

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. ET

Lines last updated Thursday at 7:30 a.m. ET.

Money line: Saints -190 (bet $190 to win $100) | Panthers +155 (bet $100 to win $155)

Saints -190 (bet $190 to win $100) | Panthers +155 (bet $100 to win $155) Against the spread (ATS): Saints -3.5 (-110) | Panthers +3.5 (-110)

Saints -3.5 (-110) | Panthers +3.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): 44.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Best bet

The SAINTS (-190) aren’t terribly out of line if you want to play them straight up and avoid laying the points. New Orleans has won four straight in this series, and QB Jameis Winston looked solid in his first start taking over for the retired QB Drew Brees.

The Panthers (+155) won last week, yes, but a five-point victory over the New York Jets isn’t exactly cause for firing up the printer for playoff tickets just yet.

Joe Williams

Houston Texans at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. ET

Lines last updated Friday at 7:19 a.m. ET.

Money line: Texans +470 (bet $100 to win $470) | Browns -700 (bet $700 to win $100)

Texans +470 (bet $100 to win $470) | Browns -700 (bet $700 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Texans +12.5 (-108 ) | Browns -12.5 (-112)

Texans +12.5 (-108 ) | Browns -12.5 (-112) Over/Under (O/U): 47.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Best bet

The OVER 47.5 (-110) is the play.

The Browns rush attack is going to gouge the Texans for big yardage, but don’t discount QB Baker Mayfield and the pass attack doing big things, either.

Cleveland is considered a championship contender, and it will show out on offense against a team expected to be competing for the No. 1 overall pick.

Joe Williams

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:05 p.m. ET

Lines last updated Friday at 7:06 a.m. ET.

Money line: Falcons +500 (bet $100 to win $500) | Buccaneers -750 (bet $750 to win $100)

Falcons +500 (bet $100 to win $500) | Buccaneers -750 (bet $750 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Falcons +12.5 (-110) | Buccaneers -12.5 (-110)

Falcons +12.5 (-110) | Buccaneers -12.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): 51.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

Best bet

The BUNCCAEERS -12.5 (-110) are the pick to win by 13 or more points and start their Super Bowl defense 2-0. Tampa Bay beat Atlanta twice in the final three weeks of the 2020 regular season, first by a 31-27 count on the road but then 44-27 on home field in Week 17.

The Tampa Bay defense surprisingly struggled against Dallas, but it’s almost entirely the same unit that shut down the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. It’ll make quick work of a Falcons O-line that surrendered 13 quarterback pressures to the Eagles last week.

Esten McLaren

Minnesota Vikings at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET

Lines last updated Saturday at 9:35 a.m. ET.

Money line: Vikings +160 (bet $100 to win $160) | Cardinals -200 (bet $200 to win $100)

Vikings +160 (bet $100 to win $160) | Cardinals -200 (bet $200 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Vikings +3.5 (-107) | Cardinals -3.5 (-115)

Vikings +3.5 (-107) | Cardinals -3.5 (-115) Over/Under (O/U): 50.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Best bet

Given the circumstance of injuries to Vikings players at key positions, it seems relatively easy to go CARDINALS -3.5 (-115).

Minnesota is going to be without the player it drafted to start at left tackle (Christian Darrisaw) and three key defenders are on the injury report. The Cardinals should be able to open a big lead and make Minnesota desperate in the second half. If there is to be a blowout one way or the other, it almost certainly will be the Cardinals.

John Holler

Tennessee Titans at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET

Lines last updated Friday at 9:50 a.m. ET.

Money line: Titans +220 (bet $100 to win $220) | Seahawks -280 (bet $280 to win $100)

Titans +220 (bet $100 to win $220) | Seahawks -280 (bet $280 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Titans +6.5 (-110) | Seahawks -6.5 (-110)

Titans +6.5 (-110) | Seahawks -6.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): 54.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Best bet

Tennessee was 12-4-1 O/U last season and averaged over 30 points per game while allowing more than 27 PPG. Last week’s game fell 3 points shy of the projected line with Tennessee scoring just 13 points.

Anticipating Seattle and Tennessee being able to do more than they did in Week 1, this is where I have the most confidence. Take OVER 54.5 (-108).

Jess Root

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET

Lines last updated Friday at 9:02 a.m. ET.

Money line: Cowboys +145 (bet $100 to win $145) | Chargers -180 (bet $180 to win $100)

Cowboys +145 (bet $100 to win $145) | Chargers -180 (bet $180 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Cowboys +3.5 (-115) | Chargers -3.5 (-107)

Cowboys +3.5 (-115) | Chargers -3.5 (-107) Over/Under (O/U): 54.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

Best bet

The Chargers have also covered the spread in their last five games, dating back to last season.

The Cowboys have covered the spread in four of their last five. However, they are 1-4 ATS in their last five September games.

Take the CHARGERS -3.5 (-107).

Jess Root

For more sports betting picks and tips, visit SportsbookWire.com. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage. This information is for entertainment purposes only. We make no representations or warranties as to the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any content.

Access more NFL coverage:

TheHuddle Fantasy Football | BearsWire | BengalsWire | BillsWire | BroncosWire | BrownsWire | BucsWire | CardsWire | ChargersWire | ChiefsWire | CowboysWire | DolphinsWire | EaglesWire | FalconsWire | GiantsWire | JaguarsWire | JetsWire | LionsWire | NinersWire | PackersWire | PanthersWire | PatriotsWire | RaidersWire | RamsWire | RavensWire | SaintsWire | SeahawksWire | SteelersWire | TexansWire | TitansWire | VikingsWire | WashingtonFootballWire | DraftWire | TouchdownWire | TheListWire