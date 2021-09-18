CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts' Veteran LB Using 'One Week At A Time' Mentality In Effort To Win Sunday

By Josh Carney
 7 days ago

As a veteran leader of the Indianapolis Colts' special teams, and a new starting linebacker on defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus's defense, fourth-year linebacker Zaire Franklin has found his voice as a leader.

So much so, that when speaking to reporters Thursday, Franklin leaned heavily into a "one week at a time" mentality, stating that the Colts need to just focus on the week ahead to get back on track, rather than taking a larger view of the season.

© Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

“You just kind of look at it one week at a time," Franklin said to reporters. "We always talk about climbing the mountain and win or lose you have to put the prior week behind you. If we would have won by 20 points, yes it would have felt better, we would all be smiling here but at the same time we have to focus back here in on LA. It’s the same thing.”

To the Colts' credit, the mood doesn't appear to be as downtrodden in the facility as it might seem in the media and the fanbase after the blowout loss to the Seahawks in Week 1, a game in which the defense carved up through the air by Russell Wilson, and the Colts' offensive line couldn't protect new quarterback Carson Wentz consistently.

Though injuries have caused issues with the Colts and their ability to fully prepare each week to date with the preferred starting lineup, leaders like Franklin are doing a good job keeping the young team focused on the task ahead, which is going 1-0 in Week 2, beating a top-flight Los Angeles Rams' group.

Obviously it remains to be seen if that mentality will help Indianapolis win a football game this weekend, but keeping things simple mentally in the room should help the Colts remain focused on the task ahead and not getting too high or too low each week throughout the longest season in NFL history.

Have thoughts on Zaire Franklin's mentality heading into the Week 2 matchup? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel.

Follow Josh on Twitter @ByJoshCarney.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

