Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State President Kayse Shrum Set to Visit With Boise State President on Expansion

By Pete Mundo
heartlandcollegesports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oklahoma State Cowboys are on the road Saturday night to take on Boise State, but there could be more than just a football game being played. The Big 12 is just over a week removed from officially expanding by adding four teams in Cincinnati, Houston, BYU and UCF, but could there be more on the horizon? That’s been reported in recent days, and one of those teams that naturally is getting attention is Boise State.

