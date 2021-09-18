Losing to the Brewers is Standard, Wick’s Night, Hoerner’s Return, Boddy Out, and Other Cubs Bullets

The Phillies sure have been disappointing the last ten years, eh? Despite a whole lot of pushing in, they’ve not made the postseason since 2011. They haven’t even finished a season above .500 since then, thrice peaking at exactly .500, including this year after the loss to the Cubs. That’s gotta be a pretty exasperating decade to follow as a fan, and man, I really hope that’s not what the Cubs become. Consider the parallel if you dare – the Phillies started putting together some really good teams in the mid-2000s, won the World Series in 2008, won the NLCS in 2009, made the playoffs in 2010-11, and then settled into that decade of mediocrity.

