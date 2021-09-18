CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Losing to the Brewers is Standard, Wick’s Night, Hoerner’s Return, Boddy Out, and Other Cubs Bullets

bleachernation.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Family is doing pictures today, so I am gonna have to gussy myself up shortly. TIME FOR MY FINEST T-SHIRT AND GYM SHORTS!. • The Cubs have now lost 10 straight against the Brewers, many of them falling into the “OOF” category like last night’s blown lead. Ten games is almost the entire difference between the Brewers and the second place Cardinals in the Central. Playing the Brewers has not been great for the Cubs this year. Or in recent years.

www.bleachernation.com

Related
ourcommunitynow.com

What we learned as Giants beat Cubs in Bryant's return

Evan Longoria and Brandon Belt led the offense and the bullpen had another spectacular day as the Giants beat the Cubs 6-1, extending their winning streak to five games. They have been flawless on this road trip and improved to 91-50 with 21 games to go,
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

Nico Hoerner closes in on return with rehab assignment

Nico Hoerner will begin a rehab assignment Sunday as he works his way back from a right oblique strain, Cubs manager David Ross said Sunday. Hoerner will play Sunday and Tuesday with Triple-A Iowa and likely Wednesday, Ross said. Iowa is off Monday. “We’ll see from there,” Ross said. “We’ll...
MLB
bleachernation.com

Nico Hoerner’s First Rehab Outing at Iowa Seems to Have Been a Success

It was a success. As far as we know, Nico Hoerner did not aggravate his oblique last night while playing in his first rehab game with Iowa. So that’s a success. Hoerner, who went 0-2 with a couple groundouts in a pre-planned short appearance, was playing shortstop, as he will whenever he returns to the Cubs this year. Like we’ve said, Hoerner knows how important it is for him to just get in as much time as possible before the season is over:
MLB
MLB

Cubs give Bryant hero's welcome in return

CHICAGO -- From his seat near the front of the Giants' team bus, Kris Bryant could see the crowd outside Wrigley Field as his team approached the old ballpark on Friday morning. The former Cubs star anticipated some fans, but not to this extent. It brought a memory flooding back....
MLB
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: Kris Bryant’s return was sensational for everyone

Kris Bryant made his return to Wrigley Field on Friday afternoon when his San Francisco Giants played against the Chicago Cubs. It was a very emotional, sad, and happy day on the north side of town for a variety of reasons. The Cubs aren’t great anymore but they play their...
MLB
cubsinsider.com

Chicago Cubs Score and Recap (9/10/21): Giants 6, Cubs 1 – Home Team Stifled in Bryant’s Return

Emotions were running high at Wrigley Field Friday as Kris Bryant made his return to Chicago Friday afternoon. The reception was heartfelt and the former MVP shed tears during a pregame ceremony that included a tribute video and the presentation of gifts from the front office. As for the actual game, the Giants took care of business and cooled off the red-hot Cubs.
MLB
Fox11online.com

Brewers face Cubs Saturday night on FOX 11

MILWAUKEE (WLUK) -- It's a division rivalry -- with postseason implications -- on FOX 11 Saturday night. The Milwaukee Brewers will take on the Chicago Cubs in a National League Central Division showdown. The Brewers will look to move one game closer to clinching the division title as the face the rebuilding Cubs.
MLB
bleachernation.com

Wick Getting Even Better, Rivas’s Role, Javy Tries to Take Down the Cardinals, Windham, and Other Cubs Bullets

The Phillies sure have been disappointing the last ten years, eh? Despite a whole lot of pushing in, they’ve not made the postseason since 2011. They haven’t even finished a season above .500 since then, thrice peaking at exactly .500, including this year after the loss to the Cubs. That’s gotta be a pretty exasperating decade to follow as a fan, and man, I really hope that’s not what the Cubs become. Consider the parallel if you dare – the Phillies started putting together some really good teams in the mid-2000s, won the World Series in 2008, won the NLCS in 2009, made the playoffs in 2010-11, and then settled into that decade of mediocrity.
MLB
bleachernation.com

Bryant is the Next Return, Scoring Change Dings Mills, Surprise TJS, Bullpen Strategy, and Other Cubs Bullets

Last night was the first NFL game of my return to fantasy football after a decade-long hiatus, and I had just one player going: Amari Cooper. Dude went out and put up 139 yards on 13 catches and caught two touchdowns. My first game back. I’m sure it will go like this every time for all of my players now, and fantasy is always easy and never frustrating.
NFL
numberfire.com

Cubs' Nico Hoerner batting fifth on Sunday

Chicago Cubs infielder Nico Hoerner is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Hoerner will start at shortstop on Sunday and bat fifth versus left-hander Eric Lauer and the Brewers. Sergio Alcantara moves to the bench. The Cubs have a 35.7% implied win probability against Milwaukee...
MLB
chatsports.com

Cubs’ Nico Hoerner wants to finish strong after frustrating season

MILWAUKEE –– Nico Hoerner was expected to be a big part of the Cubs’ plans this season, but the second-year infielder hasn’t been able to make the impact the team had expected due to injuries. Hoerner has had three lengthy stints on the injured list this year suffering a left...
MLB
bleachernation.com

Chicago Cubs Lineup: Nico Hoerner Returns!

There were a lot of roster moves today, if you haven’t seen them yet. The Bears are playing today at noon – and we might see even more Justin Fields than week 1 – but the Cubs are also on tap today, with their final matchup against the Brewers here in 2021. Obviously, this season went in two very different directions for these two franchises, but … well, there’s always next year.
MLB
NBC Chicago

Cubs' Nico Hoerner Ready to Prove Value as Long-Term Shortstop

MILWAUKEE — The Cubs are expected to get their shortstop back Saturday. But for how long? Until the winter when the Cubs write a big check for a free agent? Until the next big thing from the farm system shows up?. Until somebody pries Nico Hoerner’s fingers from the job...
MLB
95.5 FM WIFC

Brewers Drop Finale to Cubs

MILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU) — The Milwaukee Brewers moved no closer to a division title after a 6-4 setback in their season finale against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday at American Family Field. The Cubs used a big five-run eighth inning to build a 6-2 lead going into the final frame....
MLB
cbslocal.com

Cubs Lose And Brewers Clinch Playoff Berth

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Manny Piña homered twice, Eduardo Escobar and Jace Peterson also connected, and the Milwaukee Brewers clinched their fourth straight postseason berth with a 6-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday night. The Brewers won for the seventh time in nine games to ensure themselves at least...
MLB
Daily Tribune

Cubs 6, Brewers 4: Rare bullpen meltdown allows Cubs to end losing streak vs. Brewers, whose magic number remains at 3

The Chicago Cubs, who had served as the Milwaukee Brewers’ punching bag all season, finally punched back Sunday. Having lost 11 consecutive games to the Brewers and 15 of the previous 18 meetings this season, the sagging Cubs took advantage of one last chance to stop the madness, rallying for five runs in the eighth inning to pull out a 6-4 victory at American Family Field.
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs activate Hoerner, Thompson; DFA longtime Cub Maples

MILWAUKEE — A series of pregame moves Sunday in Milwaukee put rookie Keegan Thompson on the mound as the starter against the Brewers in the teams’ season-series finale and jettisoned command-challenged reliever Dillon Maples from the organization after a decade with the Cubs. Thompson (shoulder inflammation) missed 16 days on...
MLB

