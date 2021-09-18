CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch Northern Illinois Huskies at Michigan Wolverines: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

By Adam Childs
Sports Illustrated
 7 days ago

The Michigan Wolverines matched their win total from 2020 when they beat Washington 31-10 last Saturday night. The Wolverines ran all over the Huskies in the dominant win. How to Watch Northern Illinois at Michigan Online:. Game Date: Sept. 18, 2021. Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET. TV: Big Ten Network...

