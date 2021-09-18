Online Gaming 101: What You Need to Know About the Online Gaming Platforms?

— Part 1: War on Roadblocks. Every single massively multiplayer online games share the same design philosophies. This is what defines them, after all. However, some of these stigmats aren’t made with the player’s entertainment in mind. In other, for these games to thrive, they must retain a high population. But that can’t always be achieved by keeping the game updated with just amazing content. That everyone would love to play and keep asking for more. Some may argue that this is impossible. So, instead, to keep the game going and in order to preserve the population, developers are making us, players, work. We get rewarded with interesting content in exchange for hours spent performing trivial tasks. This already sounds like a job in real life, doesn’t it? Simply put, all that grinding and farming for resources or to get gear, all of this is just so we spend more time in the game. That’s it. Sure, some may say that – no pain, no gain. However, this doesn’t feel like something that can be called entertainment. What about those gamers that want to chill and socialize with their friends, just have good old-fashioned fun in a video game? This genre of game and these artificial roadblocks that the devs put up in their games to slow down our progression is not for people that lack free time. Is there really no way around the monotonous activities and absolutely mindless, detached, boring gameplay? Luckily enough, gamers saw this as a challenge. If the devs don’t stop doing it, the community will come up with ways to solve this issue. Thus, websites like LFcarry.com have gained popularity.

