Highs will be close to 80° this weekend, with a weak wave moving through North Idaho and Montana. This wave, will bring in some wind for Saturday and Sunday, with wind speeds at 10-25 MPH. We'll also see some smoke and haze drift into the region from wildfires burning in California. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40's for the Snake River Plain. Our next chance at wet weather, arrives late Tuesday into Wednesday.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 12 HOURS AGO