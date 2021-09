I've been blessed on so many occasions, but this year has been an exceptional one as I was blessed with not just one, but two, granddaughters. And with those blessings have come some responsibilities and some eye opening realizations. The biggest of those is the need for my wife and I to purchase child car seats. This things have changed so much since our boys were small that it's almost like we have absolutely no experience at all.

