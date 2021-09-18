CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good to Grow: Celebrating summer's bounty during the Harvest Moon

By Jane Powell Good to Grow
wvgazettemail.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year September’s full moon will be a Harvest Moon. Although this sounds like a Hallmark holiday, the Harvest Moon is a very real event in the fall season. On Sept. 20, the full moon, or the Harvest Moon, will brighten the sky soon after the sun sets. In the days before floodlights, twinkle lights, and other beams of light were used in the gardens and fields, this added bright moonlight allowed the farmers extra time to harvest crops before the first frost of the season.

