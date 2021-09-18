Good to Grow: Celebrating summer's bounty during the Harvest Moon

We are less than a week away from the autumn equinox in the Northern Hemisphere, which sadly means that summer is almost gone. But along with trading your tank top for cozy sweaters, the equinox also means that the Harvest Moon will soon shine brightly in the night sky. Here is everything you need to know in order to make the most of both the fortuitous full moon and the subsequent most-even day of the year.

