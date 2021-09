The jobless rate in Bartholomew County ticked down last month to its lowest level since the pandemic hit in spring 2020, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development said. In August, the jobless rate in Bartholomew County stood at 2.9%, dipping below 3% for the first time since March 2020, when unemployment was 2.4%, according to figures released this week by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. Unemployment in Bartholomew County was 3.1% in July.

