Nearly 58% of Ohio public school students required to wear masks

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Nearly 58% of Ohio public K-12 students are required to wear masks in school, Gov. Mike DeWine said. “I am pleased to see more school superintendents and school boards make the right decision and require masks to protect students and teachers from COVID-19 spread,” Gov. DeWine said. “We share a common goal of ensuring kids are in school, in person, five days a week. While vaccinations remain the best protection against severe COVID-19 cases, masking will help protect those that can’t yet receive the vaccine and adds another layer of protection for those that have.”