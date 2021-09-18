CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Leicester’s Rodgers criticises referee from Napoli game

By Thomas Bradley Alderman
foxesofleicester.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has criticised the referee from the Napoli match, following the Foxes surrendering a two-goal lead to the Italians. Anyone would be disappointed with an equal outcome after being two-up. Not ro mention it being a European contest which could set a marvellous precedent and leave a club higher than a rival in a potentially tight group. And Leicester boss Rodgers was upset with his team doing exactly that.

foxesofleicester.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Leicester boss Rodgers: Man City were lucky

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers was happy with their performance in defeat to Manchester City. Bernardo Silva struck the winner for the visitors. But Rodgers, speaking afterwards, was pleased with many aspects of the performance and felt his side created enough for at least a point. A Harvey Barnes header...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Rodgers hints he’ll drop these underperforming Leicester stars

Leicester City have endured a mixed start to this season; coming in with high expectations, Brendan Rodgers has now spoken about his underperforming stars. The last few seasons have delivered Leicester two impressive fifth placed finishes, along with last season’s FA Cup win. Finishing fifth again would symbolise a consistency that the Foxes have always desired, but fans are eager – and arguably becoming impatient – for the return of Champions League football.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Europa League Match Report: Leicester City 2 - 2 Napoli

Leicester City drew 2-2 against Napoli on Thursday night at the King Power in the opening round of the Europa League group stages. Ayoze Perez’s first half opener and Harvey Barnes’ second-half strike gave the Foxes a two-goal lead, but a late brace by Victor Osimhen forced City to settle for a single point.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wilfred Ndidi
Person
Brendan Rodgers
Tribal Football

Leicester boss Rodgers: We want to win our Europa League group

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers says they want to win their Europa League group. The Foxes open the campaign tomorrow night hosting Napoli. Rodgers said: "They're a Champions League club and they arrive in the Europa League as one of the favourites to do well in it. "My idea last...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Leicester boss Rodgers: I'm delighted with Vestergaard

Brendan Rodgers believes Jannik Vestergaard proved he was an excellent signing for Leicester City after his performance against Manchester City on Saturday. The Dane started for the first time since his £15m summer switch from Southampton. Leicester eventually lost 1-0 to Pep Guardiola's side, but Rodgers was impressed with his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Leicester: Brendan Rodgers’ excuse for Maddison’s poor form

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has offered his opinion as to why midfield maestro James Maddison is struggling to rediscover his previously excellent Foxes form. If you think Maddison is an overrated footballer, then I would turn your attention to any one of a large number of YouTube skills, assists and goals videos for proof of the former Norwich City man being tried and tested at the highest level of domestic football. In other words his talent is blatant.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Leicester boss Rodgers worried about Evans ahead of Brighton clash

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers admits he has concerns about the fitness of Jonny Evans. The veteran centre-back was involved in the Europa League for the Foxes on Thursday night. Leicester managed a 2-2 draw in the game against Napoli, while Evans came off at half-time in the game due...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Napoli#Foxes#Italians#European#Lcfc#King Power
Tribal Football

Leicester boss Rodgers explains holding back Kelechi

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has defended his decision not to start Kelechi Iheanacho this season. The Nigerian enjoyed a terrific end to last season, but he only has five bench appearances so far this term. When asked if it was becoming more difficult to leave Iheanacho out, Rodgers told...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Brendan Rodgers set to hand Filip Benkovic his Leicester City chance

Leicester City’s Filip Benkovic has been included in both the Europa League and Premier League squads. It looks like the Foxes’ forgotten defender will get his chance. It is perhaps a surprise to see Benkovic in the Leicester squad for some. Let us take a look at his journey and where he appears to be going under Brendan Rodgers.
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

The key quotes from Brendan Rodgers' and Kasper Schmeichel's pre-match press conference ahead of Napoli clash

Leicester City host Napoli this Thursday night as they return to Europa League action following their disappointing exit from last seasons competition back in February. The Foxes come into this one off the back of an unlucky defeat to Manchester City this past weekend. Meanwhile, opponents Napoli beat Juventus in their last game to maintain their perfect start to the new Serie A campaign.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Leicester 2-2 Napoli: Foxes crumble late on as Victor Osimhen scores a brilliant double and Wilfried Ndidi sees red after Harvey Barnes and Ayoze Perez had fired Brendan Rodgers' men into a 2-0 lead at the King Power

Leicester were left to rue the decisions of the UK Government after they let slip a two-goal lead against Napoli leaving them with a battle to top their Europa League group. With barely 20 minutes remaining, Leicester were 2-0 up thanks to goals from Ayoze Perez and Harvey Barnes, before a double from the outstanding Victor Osimhen rescued a deserved point for Napoli. Wilfred Ndidi was sent off in stoppage time as Leicester’s frustration bubbled to the surface.
UEFA
The Independent

Brendan Rodgers says Leicester have ‘a lot to be happy about’ despite blowing lead to draw with Napoli

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers believes his side proved they can compete with the best in the Europa League despite blowing a 2-0 lead to draw with Napoli Victor Osimhen’s second-half double earned the Italians a 2-2 draw to deny the Foxes victory in their opening Group C game.The striker levelled with three minutes left having pulled a goal back after Ayoze Perez and Harvey Barnes gave Leicester the advantage.Wilfred Ndidi was also sent off in injury time for a second yellow card to add to the Foxes’ woes.Rodgers said: “It was a really good measure for us. Napoli are arguably...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Brighton boss Potter: Rodgers doing fantastic job at Leicester

Brighton boss Graham Potter is full of praise for Leicester City counterpart Brendan Rodgers. Sunday's contest comes three days on from them opening their Europa League campaign for 2021-22 by drawing 2-2 at home with Napoli, a match they were leading 2-0. Speaking about Rodgers at his pre-match press conference,...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy