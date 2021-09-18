Leicester’s Rodgers criticises referee from Napoli game
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has criticised the referee from the Napoli match, following the Foxes surrendering a two-goal lead to the Italians. Anyone would be disappointed with an equal outcome after being two-up. Not ro mention it being a European contest which could set a marvellous precedent and leave a club higher than a rival in a potentially tight group. And Leicester boss Rodgers was upset with his team doing exactly that.foxesofleicester.com
