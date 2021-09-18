CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Qian Julie Wang Details A Life In 'Hei' In Memoir 'Beautiful Country'

interlochenpublicradio.org
 7 days ago

The story of Qian Julie Wang, as she explains, begins before she was born. Her uncle, a teen at the time, was arrested for criticizing Mao Zedong, and her father's family lived under a hail of rocks, pebbles, slurs and worse. Her family escaped to the United States, New York, in 1994 but were undocumented, and they had to live, in the Chinese phrase, as people in hei (ph) - the dark, the shadows, the underground world of undocumented immigrants who work menial jobs off the books in fear that their underground existence might be exposed.

www.interlochenpublicradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
kwit.org

The Exchange 09.22.21 The Other Talk; "Beautiful Country" & Redistricting

This week on The Exchange, an author has written a how-to book for parents in dealing with racism and white privilege. We talk with Brian Kiely. We also talk with author of a New York Times' bestselling memoir about her childhood. Qian Julie Wang and her family came to the United States from China, and found that life in America was not going be easy.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Old Gold Black

Life through the lens: Olivia Wang

This week features Olivia Wang, a sophomore back on campus after a year-long hiatus due to COVID-19 complications. She is intending on majoring in communications and minoring in journalism and economics. She enjoys the easygoing beauty of campus and finds pleasure in little things like Pit biscuits. Here is life through Olivia’s lens.
ENTERTAINMENT
interlochenpublicradio.org

The Complex And Surprising History Of Humanity And Water

What is the one thing that has shaped the course of human civilization more than any other? Well, according to the author Giulio Boccaletti, the answer is water. The title of his new book is "Water: A Biography." It travels over centuries, across continents to show how humans have built their lives around this fickle, precious resource.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IndieWire

‘Sankofa’: Haile Gerima Wants His Resistance Cinema to Inspire the Next Gen of Black Filmmakers

The Haile Gerima story is one of personal and professional resistance. A warrior whose chosen weapon is cinema, Gerima has been at the forefront of the Black independent film movement for almost 50 years, leading a charge to counter the West’s history of gross misrepresentations of the Black experience with complete and complex stories about what it means to be Black, viewed through a global lens. Most exemplary of this ethos is his epic 1993 slavery-era revolt drama, “Sankofa,” which has now been given new life in a partnership between Gerima’s Mypheduh Films and Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY Releasing. A brand-new 4K...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
48hills.org

Screen Grabs: The scarred life of ‘The Most Beautiful Boy in the World’

By the end of 1960 you could have credibly argued that the world’s greatest active film directors were the Italian trio of Michelangelo Antonioni, Federico Fellini and Luchino Visconti, each of whom had just released an astonishing, game-changing film: L’avventura, La dolce vita and Rocco and His Brothers, respectively. All three would retain guru-like high status particularly through the end of that decade. Though by ’69 there would be a lot of competing other Greatest Directors, each with their own fervent devotees—cinephilia was like a religion then, the endlessly-discussed medium of preference in a culturally and politically progressive, secular era.
MOVIES
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID-19.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mao Zedong
Person
Scott Simon
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hei#North China#South China#Chinese#Yale#Cantonese#Fujianese#Asian
Variety

China’s Crackdown on Celebrities Like Zhao Wei Is Growing Increasingly Far-Reaching

The disappearance of beloved and sometimes controversial actor Zhao Wei epitomizes many aspects of the Chinese government’s campaign to tear down fandom, celebrity and the driving forces behind them. Zhao attained major stardom in the late 1990s with TV series “My Fair Princess,” starred as the leading lady in John Woo’s epic “Red Cliff” and directed 2013 hit YA film “So Young.” Along the way, she shook off a scandal about wearing a dress that looked like a Japanese flag, became unfeasibly wealthy and got banned for five years by China’s securities regulator — none of which, incredibly, fazed her meteoric rise. Now,...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

John Stossel Sues Facebook for Allegedly Defaming Him With Fact-Check

This era of social media is bringing about a new genre of libel litigation — one where an individual says something, then is corrected, and then goes to court with bruised reputation. The latest complaint comes from John Stossel, the veteran TV journalist who on Wednesday sued Facebook in California federal court over what was affixed to his post about 2020 California forest fires and their cause. “This case presents a simple question: do Facebook and its vendors defame a user who posts factually accurate content, when they publicly announce that the content failed a ‘fact-check’ and is ‘partly false,’ and...
LAW
Variety

Melvin Van Peebles, Influential Director, Actor and Writer, Dies at 89

Melvin Van Peebles, the groundbreaking filmmaker behind “Sweet Sweetback’s Baadassss Song,” and father of director and actor Mario Van Peebles, has died. He was 89. “Sweet Sweetback” was a groundbreaking film a few times over. Van Peebles financed and released the film independently, paving the way for an entire ecosystem of indie cinema. Because he couldn’t afford a traditional marketing campaign, he used the film’s soundtrack album to build awareness for the movie. And most crucially, he proved that films by Black filmmakers about Black life in America could be a profitable endeavor, presaging the explosion in Blaxploitation cinema of the...
CELEBRITIES
The Atlantic

America’s China Strategy Is Working

Executives at the fashion brand Eileen Fisher are no strangers to China—or to its enormous benefits and dangerous pitfalls: The American outfitter began manufacturing its clothing there about a quarter century ago, but last year, it realized that working in China could no longer be business as usual. The catalyst...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
China
The Hollywood Reporter

Melvin Van Peebles, Godfather of Black Cinema, Dies at 89

Melvin Van Peebles, the pioneering African American auteur behind the 1970s films Watermelon Man and Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song, has died. He was 89. Van Peebles, the father of actor-director Mario Van Peebles, died Tuesday night at his home in Manhattan. His family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films announced his death in a statement. “In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual empathy, Melvin Van Peebles made an indelible mark on the international cultural landscape through his films, novels, plays and music,” the statement read. “His work continues to be essential and is being celebrated at the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Only In Washington

This Hidden Washington Ghost Town Has A Horrifying Past

There are over three dozen known ghost towns in the state of Washington, although quite a few of them have little more remaining than empty land and distant memories. Govan is no exception, really: an old schoolhouse, a post office, and a couple of houses are all that’s left of this once-thriving ranching community. However, […] The post This Hidden Washington Ghost Town Has A Horrifying Past appeared first on Only In Your State.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy