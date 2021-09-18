CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Makeup

Best of ColourPop Astrology Eyeshadow Quads

temptalia.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColourPop Astrology Collection includes 12 new eyeshadow quads; each quad includes two shimmer shades and two matte shades. The collection launches tomorrow, August 19th at 10AM PT. You can use code TEMPTALIA to get 10% off. ColourPop Never Taurus Apart Pressed Powder Shadow Quad ($9.00 for 0.21 oz.) includes two...

www.temptalia.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elite Daily

The Best Water-Based Mascaras For Lash Extensions & Sensitive Eyes

On the quest for sky-high lashes, many people will eventually turn to lash extensions. Whether you get them for special events only or regularly, extensions require making slight adjustments to the rest of your beauty routine. Most notably, you'll find your go-to mascara needs to be replaced with a water-based formula, according to Tirzah Shirai, founder and CEO of the Los Angeles-based BlinkBar lash extension salon. The best water-based mascaras are oil-free so that they don't break down lash extensions or irritate your eyes. "Water-based mascaras are oil-free and have a neutral pH, which is what makes this type of mascara safe for eyelash extensions," Shirai tells Elite Daily, adding that they're also more likely to contain fewer chemicals than oil-based mascaras, making them gentler for people with sensitive eyes.
MAKEUP
Indy100

31 best online beauty stores for all your makeup needs

Sephora and Ulta may be the most well-known names when it comes to shopping for beauty products, but that doesn’t mean they are the only stores where you can find your perfect foundation or red lipstick.Online, there are dozens of online stores that make choosing and purchasing beauty products as simple as clicking and ordering.From sites that offer free shipping, special promotions, or exclusively luxury brands to those started by influencers, and makeup artists, these are the online beauty sites you should know about.BlueMercuryBlueMercury is a beauty retailer that sells cosmetics, perfumes, skincare, and bath products. With brands such as...
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

Deep Roses ft. Glaminatrix Eyeshadows

Here’s a pink and purple-leaning look using Glaminatrix eyeshadows!. We're here to help you make better beauty purchases that you'll enjoy and love! We recommend signing up to take advantage of personalized features like tracking products you own, viewing dupes that you already have, and more!. Curious how two shades...
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

Clionadh Lacy Metallic Eyeshadow

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Clionadh Lacy Metallic Eyeshadow ($6.00 for 0.05 oz.) is a medium pink with moderate, warm undertones and a bright, metallic finish. It had rich color coverage paired with a smooth, lightly creamy texture that was dense without being too thick or too firmly-pressed into the pan. It wore well for eight and a half hours before fading visibly.
MAKEUP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eyeshadow#Quad#Colourpop Big Leo Energy#Bold#Colourpop Crystal#Colourpop Semi
temptalia.com

ColourPop Scrunchie Fresh Kiss Lip Crème

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. ColourPop Scrunchie Fresh Kiss Lip Crème ($8.00 for 0.24 oz.) is a rich, deeper red with subtle, warm undertones and a cream finish. The texture was smooth, lightweight, and mousse-like, which gave it a velvety feel that was spreadable and comfortable to wear.
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

Natasha Denona Retro 15-Pan Small Eyeshadow Palette

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Natasha Denona Retro 15-Pan Small Eyeshadow Palette ($65.00 for 0.67 oz.) is the newest mid-size palette release from the brand. It includes a mix of metallics, mattes, and cream-powders, and if you're familiar with the brand's cream-powder formula and do not like it, you'll want to skip this palette as there are five cream-powders included in Retro. There are an additional four matte shades, so the palette includes nine satin/matte eyeshadows with the remaining six ranging from pearl to sparkle.
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

Clarins Brown Sugar (04) 4-Color Eyeshadow Palette

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Clarins Brown Sugar (04) 4-Color Eyeshadow Palette ($43.00 for 0.1 oz.) includes two more shimmery shades, one satin shade, and one matte shade. They had medium to opaque color coverage, were fairly easy to apply and blend out, and lasted around eight hours. The brand claimed that their eyeshadows would last for 12 hours, though, which I could only achieve with primer underneath.
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

ColourPop 411 & BB Spice Fresh Kiss Lip Cremes Reviews & Swatches

ColourPop 411 Fresh Kiss Lip Crème ($8.00 for 0.24 oz.) is a light, pinky-coral with moderate, warm undertones and a cream finish. It took an hour or so of wear before it wore down to a true “soft matte” finish. The texture was smooth, lightweight, and velvety, so it spread readily but didn’t feel as emollient/wet as other liquid formulas.
MAKEUP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Astrology
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Product Reviews
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
thebeautylookbook.com

Top 5 Everyday Eyeshadow Palettes

Today I’m rounding up my Top 5 Everyday Eyeshadow Palettes! These are the ones I’ve been reaching for the most this year I feel are best suited for everyday wear. Would love to hear what your favorites are in the comments!. Chanel Candeur Et Experience. Chanel Les 4 Ombres in...
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

Clionadh Amour, Lacy, Pink Sugar, Prosecco Eyeshadows Reviews & Swatches

Clionadh Amour Shimmer Metallic Eyeshadow ($6.25 for 0.05 oz.) is a bright, coral-red with strong, warm undertones and a metallic sheen. The texture was smooth, slightly more loosely-pressed, but it had good glide, which helped everything apply evenly and adhere smoothly without fallout. It had opaque color payoff that stayed on nicely for eight and a half hours before fading noticeably.
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

The Colors of Sapphire: 20 Eyeshadow Color Combos for September

Sapphires are pretty nifty as they come in a massive range in colors. The “common” color is a rich blue, but within blue, it really can range from pale aqua to nearly blue-black. I learned about the range of colors when I redesigned my wedding set to be all about...
MAKEUP
TrendHunter.com

Board Game-Inspired Eyeshadows

The beauty brand HipDot launched a line of eyeshadow palettes inspired by quarantine activities. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, many turned to classic board game activities to keep busy while in isolation. Game night classics, such as Monopoly, once again became family favorites. Playing off this board game revival, HipDot designed eyeshadow palettes after some of the most popular children's games. The brand collaborated with toy company Hasbro to create the HipDot x Game Night collection.
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

Dior Pink Glow Eyeshadow Palette Review & Swatches

Dior Pink Glow (619) 5 Couleurs Couture Eyeshadow Palette ($62.00 for 0.24 oz.) is a pink and red color, neutral color story that included satin to sparkle finishes. Two of the shades were more sparkly but had decent coverage despite that, so they were functional as standalone shades as well as for layering. I had issues with the fifth shade, which felt quite different than any other shadow I’ve tried from the brand–it felt like a cream-powder hybrid, so it was stiffer to work with.
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

Terra Moons Fall 2021 Eyeshadow Swatches (x12)

Terra Moons has new eyeshadows for fall, which includes three duochromes, four Cosmic Chameleons, and five Extreme Multichromes. The collection launches September 22nd at 7PM ET; the three duochromes ($8 each) and will ship out immediately, while the four Cosmic Chameleons ($13 each) and five Extreme Multichromes ($17 each) will be available for pre-order. You can also purchase a bundle of all 12 for $161.
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

Terra Moons The Cosmos Extreme Multichrome Shadow

Curate a Makeup Collection You Love with More Mindfulness (2020 Guide) How-to Buy Less Makeup: Guide to Makeup No-Buys & Low-Buys (2020) We earn commission on sales tracked from our links and codes. Thank you for your support! We earn commission from affiliate links/codes. Thank you!. We hope you'll consider...
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

ColourPop Petal Pusher Blush Review & Swatches

ColourPop Petal Pusher Pressed Powder Blush ($8.00 for 0.13 oz.) is a bright, light-medium cotton candy pink with strong, blue undertones and a matte finish. It had medium, buildable pigmentation, which was as marketed, paired with a soft, lightly powdery texture that was finely-milled and a little on the thin side. The blush applied evenly to bare skin and blended out without issues. It stayed on nicely for eight hours before fading visibly.
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

Clinique Red-Handed Pop Lip Colour + Primer Lipstick

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Clinique Red-Handed Pop Lip Colour + Primer Lipstick ($19.50 for 0.13 oz.) is a brighter, medium red with soft, warm undertones and a cream finish. It had semi-opaque color payoff that applied evenly across my lips and seemed to soften/smooth out my lip lines.
MAKEUP
Teen Vogue

Lizzo Made the Case for Blue Mascara and Eyeshadow

All products featured on Teen Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Leave it to Lizzo to have us considering bright blue eyeshadow and mascara for fall. The star rocked the look in a new TikTok video while lip-synching to her song "Rumors" and we're officially adding it to our inspo board this season.
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

ColourPop Plush Like Me Collection Swatches

ColourPop Plush Like Me Collection is a new fall color collection that debuts later today (10AM PT). The collection includes a 12-pan eyeshadow palette (with slightly oversized pans compared to the norm), eight Velvet Blur lipsticks, four Lippe Pencils, four Blush Stix, and one powder highlighter (from Sol Body, ColourPop’s sister brand). I’ve swatched everything in this post 🙂
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

Best Products of the Week | Vol. 312

Hope your weekend is starting off on the right note! Every Saturday, I like to share the top 10 products from the last week of reviews. It’s a nice way to highlight what reviews have been published recently. Similarly, I love reading–and I know others enjoy sharing!–their own “week in review” when it comes to what makeup/beauty products they may have used and/or enjoyed.
MAKEUP

Comments / 0

Community Policy