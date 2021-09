There was 6:50 remaining in the second quarter Sunday. The Cardinals led 17-6 when they took over on their own 25-yard line. Arizona drove into the red zone, and running back James Conner reached the 2-yard line on first down. This set the stage for MegaWatt, where defensive linemen J.J. Watt and Leki Fotu entered the game, ostensibly as blocking backs. In this case, they lined up in front of and to the front left of Murray.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO