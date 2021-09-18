Free NFL Picks For Today 9/18/2021

Saints at Panthers—NFL pick is New Orleans Saints -3.5. Saints put on a strong defensive showing in their win against the Packers. They held Green Bay to 229 yards with 2.9 yards per rush along with 5.3 per pass attempt. Saints held the Packers to 1 of 10 on third down. Huge step up in class for Sam Darnold and the Panthers after facing the Jets. In their win against New York, Carolina did struggle sustaining drives going 4 of 14 on third down and were held to three second half points. Play New Orleans -3.5.