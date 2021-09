BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Revolution clinched their spot in the MLS playoffs on Wednesday night. That shouldn’t come as any surprise, given the Revs have been the best team in soccer for roughly 98 percent of the regular season. The Revolution are playoff-bound after a thrilling 3-2 win over the Chicago Fire on Wednesday night, with Carles Gil’s extra-time winner providing a dramatic finish to the club’s 18th win of 2021. It not only clinched a playoff spot, but also set a new franchise record for victories in a season. And the Revs still have seven games left to...

MLS ・ 1 DAY AGO