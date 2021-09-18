Premier League Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 9/18/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
Liverpool almost suffered an upset in their mid-week match against AC Milan for the Champions League, but they did manage to win that one. They are coming off a strong win over Leeds in the EPL last week, and they will now look for another confident performance when they will host Crystal Palace on Saturday. Crystal Palace are coming in hot after a massive 3-0 home win over Tottenham, but they did have a lot of luck in that match.www.tonyspicks.com
