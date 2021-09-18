Premier League Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 9/18/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Reigning Europa League winners Villarreal have failed to live up to the expectations this season, as they are win-less in all 6 matches in all competitions, with 6 draw!. Villarreal (0 wins, 0 losses, 4 draws) came out of the international break and didn’t have a weekend match, as they were gearing up for Match-Day 1 of the Champions League, where they hosted Atalanta. Their opponents took an early lead in that match, but Villarreal overturned the lead in their favour with goals at the 39th (Trigueros) and the 73rd minute (Danjuma), but Atalanta pulled even at the 83rd minute for the final 2-2 draw. In their weekend match they played for another draw, this time a goal-less one on the road against Mallorca. Those results leave Villarreal at the 14th spot of the La Liga with 4 points, scoring 2 goals and conceding 2 in the process.

