CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Premier League Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 9/18/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

tonyspicks.com
 6 days ago

Liverpool almost suffered an upset in their mid-week match against AC Milan for the Champions League, but they did manage to win that one. They are coming off a strong win over Leeds in the EPL last week, and they will now look for another confident performance when they will host Crystal Palace on Saturday. Crystal Palace are coming in hot after a massive 3-0 home win over Tottenham, but they did have a lot of luck in that match.

www.tonyspicks.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Liverpool ‘enter race’ for Erling Haaland as Chelsea ‘target Juventus star Matthijs de Ligt’

What the papers sayThe queue for Erling Haaland continues to grow, with reports suggesting Liverpool are eyeing a summer move for the prolific Borussia Dortmund forward. The Liverpool Echo, citing Mundo Deportivo, says the Reds are looking to potentially beat the 21-year-old’s wealth of other suitors, including Manchester United, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, to a deal.Chelsea are believed to have a new number one target in the form of Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt. The Daily Mirror reports Blues bosses have turned their attention to the 22-year-old Holland international, after the club were unable to secure Jules Kounde in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp and James Milner almost had a ‘physical fight’, former Liverpool defender Ragnar Klavan reveals

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp “almost had a physical fight” with James Milner after a game, according to ex-Reds defender Ragnar Klavan.The supposed incident is said to have taken place in 2017 in the dressing room after a 2-2 Premier League draw with Sunderland. Klavan says the pair squared up to each other before Milner backed down.He told the Betsafe Eesti Podcast: “The biggest pressure was around Christmas and at the beginning of January. One time, I don’t remember who we played against – maybe it was against Sunderland away.“Klopp and James Milner almost started a physical fight. It was the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crystal Palace#The Premier League#Manchester United#Premier League Liverpool#Ac Milan#The Champions League#Epl#Everton#Burnley#Spurs
AFP

Klopp wants 'solution' as World Cup quarantine row returns

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Friday demanded "some kind of solution" to prevent another club-v-country row over Covid quarantine rules for World Cup qualifiers. Eight Brazilian Premier League players -- including Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker and midfielder Fabinho -- were called-up by Brazil coach Tite for the next round of 2022 qualifiers in October. Premier League clubs refused to release players earlier this month for matches in countries on the British government's 'red' list because of the 10-day quarantine rule facing returning travellers. In response, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) and three other national associations asked FIFA to bar the players from club duty for five days before withdrawing their request a day before the next round of Premier League fixtures.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brentford vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Liverpool travel to Brentford tonight looking to continue their strong start to the Premier League season. Jurgen Klopp’s side defeated Crystal Palace 3-0 last weekend to set the early pace at the top of the table with four wins and a draw from their opening five fixtures, where they have been joined by Chelsea and Manchester United. Brentford were inspired by a “10/10” performance from striker Ivan Toney as Thomas Frank’s team won 2-0 at Wolves for their second victory of the Premier League campaign. These sides have not met in a competitive fixture since 1989, with their last league...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘The Reds have got no money’: New Liverpool chant strikes the wrong note

It seems like the Kop has finally descended into parody. The latest ditty in the Liverpool songbook goes: “The Reds have got no money, but we’ll still win the league.”It will be booming out of the away end this evening when Jurgen Klopp’s team take on Brentford at the Brentford Community Stadium. The home supporters might raise an eyebrow, considering Anfield has the second highest wage bill in the Premier League. The majority of the football world would kill to be as skint as Liverpool.The chant is not quite what it seems. It is a sideswipe at the small,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Everton: Rafael Benitez demands defensive improvement after Toffees come unstuck at QPR

Everton boss Rafael Benitez stressed the need for the Toffees to improve in defence following their Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Sky Bet Championship side QPR.Tuesday’s third-round tie at the Kiyan Price Foundation Stadium saw Benitez’s men crash out on penalties after a 2-2 draw.Everton, who were beaten 3-0 at Aston Villa in the Premier League last weekend, twice trailed to Charlie Austin headers, with Lucas Digne and Andros Townsend netting equalisers.In the subsequent shoot-out, Jimmy Dunne converted the winning penalty after Tom Davies’ kick had been saved by Seny Dieng as QPR triumphed 8-7.Benitez told evertontv: “The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal vs AFC Wimbledon confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Carabao Cup fixture today

Arsenal will look to continue their strong Carabao Cup form as they meet AFC Wimbledon for a place in the fourth round.Mikel Arteta’s side beat a much-changed West Brom 6-0 in the second round.FOLLOW LIVE: All the action as Man United face West Ham in Carabao CupWimbledon have League One’s second best attack and second worst defence, which suggests it could be an open affair at the Emirates Stadium.With Arsenal not involved in the Europa League, Arteta may look to give further opportunities to some of his fringe players in the fixture, though a strong side was selected against West...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leeds United: Liam McCarron commits to club with new two-year deal

Leeds’ versatile left-sided player Liam McCarron has signed a new two-year contract with the club.McCarron, 20, joined Leeds’ academy from Carlisle in 2019 and was named in Marcelo Bielsa’s senior matchday squad for the first time for the recent Premier League draw at Burnley.Leeds said: “We are pleased to announce Liam McCarron has agreed a new two-year deal at Leeds United, keeping him at Elland Road until the summer of 2023.”Preston-born McCarron made his first-team breakthrough at Carlisle during the 2018/19 season, making 20 first-team appearances.He joined Leeds as a winger, but made his first senior appearance for Bielsa’s side at left-back in a pre-season friendly defeat to Ajax in August and was also an unused substitute in last week’s 1-1 draw at Newcastle.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Derby administrators have optimistic outlook but warn of ‘difficult decisions’

Derby’s administrators have offered hope to the club’s supporters and say they are confident of finding a buyer by the end of the year.But they warned the disparity in revenue between the Premier League and Championship meant other second-tier clubs would fall into the same trap as Derby “time and time again”.The club confirmed the appointment of Andrew Hosking, Carl Jackson and Andrew Andronikou from Quantuma as joint administrators on Wednesday, which triggered an automatic 12-point deduction from the EFL.Hosking and Jackson faced the media on Thursday and said they had already held conversations with “genuine, credible” buyers, with the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
tonyspicks.com

La Liga Villarreal vs Elche 9/22/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Reigning Europa League winners Villarreal have failed to live up to the expectations this season, as they are win-less in all 6 matches in all competitions, with 6 draw!. Villarreal (0 wins, 0 losses, 4 draws) came out of the international break and didn’t have a weekend match, as they were gearing up for Match-Day 1 of the Champions League, where they hosted Atalanta. Their opponents took an early lead in that match, but Villarreal overturned the lead in their favour with goals at the 39th (Trigueros) and the 73rd minute (Danjuma), but Atalanta pulled even at the 83rd minute for the final 2-2 draw. In their weekend match they played for another draw, this time a goal-less one on the road against Mallorca. Those results leave Villarreal at the 14th spot of the La Liga with 4 points, scoring 2 goals and conceding 2 in the process.
UEFA
The Independent

Arsenal add late gloss to routine win over battling AFC Wimbledon

Arsenal eased into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with a comfortable victory over spirited League One side AFC Wimbledon.The Gunners have returned to winning ways of late and Mikel Arteta would have been pleased to see his side add goals to their recently-discovered guile with this 3-0 victory.It took them until the latter stages to do so, however, with Alexandre Lacazette’s early penalty not built on until the final 13 minutes when substitute Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah wrapped up Arsenal’s place in the next round.This was a chance to give much-needed game time to the likes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs Aston Villa prediction: How will Carabao Cup fixture play out today?

Chelsea will be hoping to continue their strong start to the season as they meet Aston Villa in the third round of the Carabao Cup.Thomas Tuchel’s side blew away Tottenham with a second half blitz to win 3-0 on Sunday afternoon.FOLLOW LIVE: All the action as Man United face West Ham in Carabao CupThese two sides have already met this season, with Villa troubling the Premier League title contenders significantly more than their three-goal losing margin suggests.Both sides are expected to make a number of changes for the midweek game.Here’s all the information you need before the fixture.When is it?The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

West Ham earn quick revenge as Manuel Lanzini knocks Manchester United out of Carabao Cup

After 18 attempts and 14 years, West Ham United have won at Old Trafford again at last.Manchester United had reached successive semi-finals in the Carabao Cup, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer won’t have to worry about this being another nearly competition this year after his side were beaten 1-0 on home soil.Not since May 2007 and Solskjaer’s last Premier League game as a player for United had West Ham been able to celebrate come the full-time whistle at this stadium; there were plenty of smiles from the away side this time though, particularly after extremely recent events. This was the second...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Man Utd crash out of League Cup, Spurs, Chelsea advance

Manchester United crashed out of the League Cup as West Ham avenged their painful loss to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side with a 1-0 win at Old Trafford, while Chelsea and Tottenham survived penalty shoot-outs to reach the fourth round on Wednesday. It was also West Ham's first victory at Old Trafford since 2007, earning them a home tie against holders Manchester City in the last 16.
PREMIER LEAGUE
tonyspicks.com

Serie A Spezia vs Juventus 9/22/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Serie A Spezia vs Juventus 9/22/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. Juventus have made a horrible start in the new season and they still haven’t found the needed chemistry to operate in the post-Ronaldo era. They are currently sitting inside the relegation zone (not a joke), and they will be hosted by Spezia on Wednesday, who are sitting 5 places above them. Weird times.
SOCCER
The Independent

Ben Foster praised after Watford goalkeeper makes winning return to team

Xisco Munoz has talked up the quality of Ben Foster with Watford’s veteran goalkeeper set for an extended spell in the team.The 38-year-old was recalled for last weekend’s crunch clash with fellow newly-promoted side Norwich and produced several saves in the 3-1 win.Daniel Bachmann had been first choice during the opening weeks of the season but was dropped after the defeat by Wolves and has picked up a knee injury, which opens the door for Foster to establish himself in the starting XI.Ahead of Newcastle’s visit on Saturday, Xisco said: “Ben is a top keeper. We always spoke about this...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy