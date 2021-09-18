CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiss Announce Massive ‘Destroyer’ 45th Anniversary Reissue With Unreleased Demos, 1976 Concert

By Daniel Kreps
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15A8v9_0c0HFbjD00

Kiss will mark the 45th anniversary of their 1976 LP Destroyer with a massive reissue packed unreleased demos, alternate versions and a 1976 concert.

The 4-disc + 1-Blu-ray Super Deluxe version of Destroyer 45th , due out November 19th, features the remastered album — which boasted the band’s hits “Detroit Rock City,” “Shout It Out Loud” and “Beth” — along with 15 Destroyer -era demos from Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, nine of which have never been released.

An additional disc collects the band’s single edits, outtakes and alternate mixes from the Destroyer sessions, while the fourth disc captures Kiss’ May 22nd, 1976 concert from Paris’ L’Olympia. The Blu-ray boasts the first-ever Dolby Atmos mix of the LP, overseen by engineer Steven Wilson.

The deluxe box also comes with plenty of Kiss ephemera from the era, including a Kiss Army membership card and reproduced newsletter announcing Destroyer , press photos, stickers, concert posters and more.

In addition to the deluxe box set, Destroyer 45th will also be available in a variety of formats including a limited edition yellow and red double colored vinyl, a 2-CD set with highlights from the bonus material and more. Check out Kiss’ site for preorder information .

Kiss is back on the road now following a slight detour after both Stanley and Simmons tested positive for Covid-19.

Destroyer 45th Track List

DISC ONE:
Destroyer: Original Album Remastered
1. Detroit Rock City
2. King of The Night Time World
3. God of Thunder
4. Great Expectations
5. Flaming Youth
6. Sweet Pain
7. Shout It Out Loud
8. Beth
9. Do You Love Me?

DISC TWO
Destroyer Era Demos
PAUL STANLEY DEMOS
1. Doncha Hesitate
2. God Of Thunder And Rock And Roll
3. It’s The Fire*
4. Detroit Rock City*
5. Love Is Alright*

GENE SIMMONS DEMOS
6. Bad, Bad Lovin’
7. Man Of A Thousand Faces
8. I Don’t Want No Romance*
9. Burnin’ Up With Fever*
10. Rock N’ Rolls Royce*
11. Mad Dog
12. Night Boy*
13. Star*
14. Howlin’ For Your Love*
15. True Confessions

DISC THREE
DESTROYER: Outtakes, Alternate Versions / Mixes, Single Edits

1. Beth (Acoustic Mix)*
2. Shout It Out Loud (Single Edit)
3. Flaming Youth (Single Edit)
4. Detroit Rock City (Single Edit)
5. Shout It Out Loud (Mono Single Edit)
6. Flaming Youth (Mono Single Edit)
7. Detroit Rock City (Mono Single Edit)
8. Beth (Mono)
9. King Of The Night Time World (Live Rehearsal Instrumental)*
10. Do You Love Me? (Mono Instrumental)*
11. God Of Thunder (Early Instrumental Mix)*
12. Ain’t None Of Your Business (Instrumental)*
13. Detroit Rock City (Instrumental)*
14. King Of The Night Time World (Alternate Mix)*
15. Great Expectations (Early Version) *
16. Flaming Youth (Early Version)*
17. Do You Love Me? (Early Version)*
18. Shout It Out Loud (Alternate Mix)*
19. Ain’t None Of Your Business (Outtake)*
20. Beth (Take 6 – Instrumental)*
21. Beth (Instrumental)*
22. Do You Love Me? (Alternate Mix)*

DISC FOUR
LIVE IN PARIS – L’Olympia – 22 May, 1976*

1. Deuce
2. Strutter
3. Flaming Youth
4. Hotter Than Hell
5. Firehouse
6. She / Ace Frehley Guitar Solo
7. Nothin’ To Lose
8. Shout It Out Loud / Gene Simmons Bass Solo
9. 100,000 Years / Peter Criss Drum Solo
10. Black Diamond
11. Detroit Rock City
12. Rock and Roll All Nite

BLU-RAY AUDIO:

1. Detroit Rock City
2. King Of The Night Time World
3. God Of Thunder
4. Great Expectations
5. Flaming Youth
6. Sweet Pain
7. Shout It Out Loud
8. Beth
9. Do You Love Me?
Bonus Tracks:
10. Beth (Acoustic)
11. Sweet Pain (Original Guitar Solo)

* previously unreleased

