After Afghanistan pullout, US seeks NATO basing, intel pacts

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATHENS, Greece (AP) — The top U.S. military officer is in Greece meeting with NATO counterparts this weekend, and Army Gen. Mark Milley is hoping to forge more basing, intelligence-sharing and other agreements to prevent terrorist groups from regrouping in Afghanistan, and threatening America and the region. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff says the meeting of NATO defense chiefs will focus in part on the way ahead now that all alliance troops have pulled out of Afghanistan and the Taliban are in control. The meeting comes against the backdrop of the recent military withdrawal from Afghanistan.

erienewsnow.com

Situation becoming 'dire' at US airbase in Germany housing approximately 2,000 pregnant Afghan refugees

The task of accommodating 10,000 Afghan refugees, including approximately 2,000 pregnant women, is putting facilities at Ramstein airbase in Germany under tremendous strain as nighttime temperatures drop toward freezing and what was meant to be a 10-day temporary stay is stretching into weeks, with one US source familiar with the situation describing it as becoming "dire."
IMMIGRATION
Observer

The Taliban Is Reportedly Seeking Afghanistan’s Bactrian Treasure

New reports indicate that the Taliban’s leaders are actively searching for a cache of “Bactrian Treasure,” a series of largely gold artifacts which were discovered at a site called Tillya Tepe in northern Afghanistan in 1978. Although the Bactrian treasure was reportedly last put on display in Afghanistan’s presidential palace in February 2021, its present location is unknown. Additionally, since the Taliban successfully usurped the existing Afghanistan government and assumed control of the country, many questions have arisen regarding the future of Afghanistan’s cultural heritage, museums and other antiquities that communicate narratives essential to the country’s national identity.
AFGHANISTAN
The Independent

It's almost certain Afghanistan's Taliban won't speak at UN

It’s almost certain that Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers won't get to speak at this year's U.N. General Assembly meeting of world leaders.The Taliban challenged the credentials of the ambassador from Afghanistan’s former government, which they ousted on Aug. 15, and asked to represent the country at the assembly’s high-level General Debate. It began Tuesday and ends Monday, with Afghanistan’s representative as the final speaker.U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that as of Friday, Afghanistan’s currently recognized U.N. ambassador, Ghulam Isaczai, who represents former president Ashraf Ghani’s now ousted government, is listed as speaking for the country.The key reason is that the...
WORLD
AFP

Blinken sees unity on Taliban after talks with Pakistan, China

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday he believed the world was united on pressing the Taliban after speaking with Pakistan, China and Russia, key players with Afghanistan's new rulers. Blinken met Thursday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly with his counterpart from Pakistan, the chief ally of the Taliban regime that was toppled by US troops in 2001, and held talks with ministers of the four other veto-wielding Security Council members including China and Russia on Wednesday evening. "I think there is very strong unity of approach and unity of purpose," Blinken told reporters. "The Taliban says that it seeks legitimacy, that it seeks support, from the international community. The relationship that it has with the international community is going to be defined by the actions it takes."
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

South Korea, US repatriate war casualties 70 years later

South Korean President Moon Jae-in visited Hawaii this week as the remains of 68 Korean and six presumed U.S. service members were repatriated during a ceremony at Pearl Harbor. South Korean soldiers who died in the Korean War had been in the possession of the U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency until Wednesday, when they were placed on a Korean government jet to be returned home, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported. South Korea also returned the remains of the presumed U.S. service members to the accounting agency, which recovers and identifies those missing in past conflicts. More than 7,500 Americans are...
MILITARY
Reuters

Afghan Taliban defence minister orders crackdown on abuses

PESHAWAR, Pakistan, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The Taliban's new defence minister has issued a rebuke over misconduct by some commanders and fighters following the movement's victory over the Western-backed government in Afghanistan last month, saying abuses would not be tolerated. Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob said in an audio message that some...
WORLD
KEYT

France’s role in NATO not in question despite US rift

BRUSSELS (AP) — A French general handed the baton of a key NATO command center to a fellow French air force officer this week as tensions between France and the United States simmered over a defense deal that sank a multi-billion-dollar French submarine contract. The ceremony in Norfolk, Virginia cemented France’s place at the head of NATO’s only headquarters in North America and where NATO does its strategic thinking. It was a clear sign that France remains firmly anchored in the world’s biggest security alliance even amid the kerfuffle over the defense pact between the U.S., Britain and Australia and fresh calls for Europe to end its U.S. military dependence.
MILITARY
AFP

World powers agree at UN on inclusive Afghan government

The five permanent UN Security Council members found common ground Wednesday on Afghanistan with officials saying all the powers would press the Taliban to be more inclusive after their military takeover. China and Russia have described last month's Taliban victory as a defeat for the United States and moved to work with the insurgents, but no country has moved to recognize a government that includes international pariahs. The Security Council powers all want "a peaceful and stable Afghanistan where humanitarian aid can be distributed without problems and without discrimination," Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters after the meeting during the annual General Assembly. They seek "an Afghanistan where the rights of women and girl are respected, an Afghanistan that is not a sanctuary for terrorism, an Afghanistan with an inclusive government representing all sections of the population," he said.
WORLD
BBC

Aukus pact: France and US seek to mend rift

France and the US have made efforts to end a row which started last week with the announcement of a defence pact between the US, UK and Australia. The Aukus pact cost France a submarine contract worth billions of dollars. In a 30-minute phone call on Wednesday, the French and...
MILITARY
The Independent

The AP Interview: Top Pakistan diplomat details Taliban plan

Be realistic. Show patience. Engage. And above all, don't isolate. Those are the pillars of an approach emerging in Pakistan to deal with the fledgling government that is suddenly running the country next door once again — Afghanistan s resurgent, often-volatile Taliban Pakistan's government is proposing that the international community develop a road map that leads to diplomatic recognition of the Taliban — with incentives if they fulfill its requirements — and then sit down face to face and talk it out with the militia's leaders.Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi outlined the idea Wednesday in an interview with...
WORLD
Foreign Policy

U.S. Seeking Basing in Australia After Submarine Deal

U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration is hoping to secure more U.S. military basing rights in the region, multiple current and former officials told Foreign Policy, in the wake of a landmark deal to build nuclear-powered submarines with Britain and Australia. Plans to bring rotations of U.S. fighters and bombers to...
MILITARY
New York Post

White House shares Blinken’s delusion on Afghanistan pullout: Goodwin

Those unfortunate souls who watched Tony Blinken’s two days of congressional testimony learned one clear thing: The secretary of state is a world-class bureaucrat. Like all bureaucrats, Blinken is impervious to criticism, his job secure because he did what he was told. Sure, mistakes were made, but not by him.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

US, Pakistan face each other again on Afghanistan threats

The Taliban s takeover of Kabul has deepened the mutual distrust between the U.S. and Pakistan two putative allies who have tangled over Afghanistan But both sides still need each other.With the Biden administration looking for new ways to stop terrorist threats in Afghanistan, it will likely look again to Pakistan, which remains critical to U.S. intelligence and national security because of its proximity to Afghanistan and connections to the Taliban leaders now in charge.Over two decades of war, American officials accused Pakistan of playing a double game by promising to fight terrorism and cooperate with Washington...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Taliban face uphill battle in efforts to speak at UN meeting

The new rulers of Afghanistan have an uphill battle in their efforts to be recognized in time to address other world leaders at the United Nations this year. The Taliban are challenging the credentials of the ambassador from Afghanistan’s former government and asking to speak at the General Assembly’s high-level meeting of world leaders this week, according to a letter sent to the United Nations.The decision now rests with a U.N. committee that generally meets in November and will issue a ruling “in due course," the General Assembly's spokeswoman said Wednesday.U.N. officials are confronting this dilemma just over a...
WORLD
KEYT

Security troops kill 6 separatists in raid in SW Pakistan

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — The military says Pakistani security forces have killed six militants of a separatist group in a raid at their hideout in the mountains of southwestern Baluchistan province. Counterterrorism police arrested three others from the same group, the Baluchistan Liberation Army, in a separate overnight operation. A military statement said Saturday the raid was conducted in the district of Kharan based on intelligence that terrorists were hiding in the area. It said a shootout erupted after the militants opened fire on Frontier Corps troops. Six militants, including two commanders, were killed and a large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered. The Baluchistan Liberation Army has waged an insurgency in the province for nearly two decades.
MILITARY

