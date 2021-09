Here's a look at Saturday’s top Minor League performers from each team's Top 30 Prospects list:. Rays: Shane Baz, RHP (MLB No. 20), Triple-A Durham. Baz kept his phenomenal season rolling with 10 strikeouts over six innings, allowing one run on three hits in Game 2 of Durham’s doubleheader. The 2017 Draft first-rounder tied his career-high mark for strikeouts in a game and has reached 10 K’s three times this year. After posting a 2.48 ERA with 49 strikeouts in seven starts for Double-A Montgomery, Baz has turned it up a notch at Triple-A with a 1.76 ERA and 54 strikeouts across nine starts for Durham. In total, Baz owns a 2.06 ERA in 17 starts and 78 2/3 innings, with a K:BB ratio of 113:12 and a strikeout percentage of 37.9%. Rays prospect stats »

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO