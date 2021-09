TEWKSBURY – Over the last handful of years, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys' Soccer team has had its ups and downs in terms of record, and in terms of people who could put the ball in the opposing net. Last year freshman Ryan Cura led the team in scoring. Before that was Zach LaLonde, while Pat DeMelo was right in the mix. The secondary scoring has been all but non- existent but perhaps that will change this year.

